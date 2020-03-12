University shuts down Colburn, ISE Labs

​

​Kirk Smith/THE REVIEW

​

BY

​Managing News Editor​

On Thursday, the university issued an email statement to all occupants of the Harker Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering (ISE) as well as the Colburn Lab saying that the buildings will be closed to all faculty, students and staff for their health and safety.

Effective as of 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Peter Krawchyk, the university architect and Vice President of Facilities, Real Estate and Auxiliary Services, stated that “Custodial Services and the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) departments will be undertaking a complete hygienic cleaning.”

Staff and all faculty with “ongoing research activities” were advised to shut down their projects as quickly and safely as possible.

The Delaware Department of Public Health surveyed the buildings at noon to assess and confirm that the buildings were emptied.

Following the assessment, the university’s cleaning is expected to take up to four days. Facilities, Real Estate & Auxiliary Services says it will inform all occupants once more when the aforementioned buildings will reopen.

Krawchyk advised those with questions or concerns to contact the Harker Lab General Manager Ken Wassmer or EHS itself.

For more information, students and faculty impacted by the closing were instructed to reach out to (302) 831-1110.