University students can pursue lawsuits over campus shutdown

Two separate lawsuits have already been filed, which the plaintiffs plan to consolidate and pursue as a class-action on behalf of all students who paid for the spring 2020 semester.

On Friday, Aug. 20, a federal judge ruled that university students may pursue lawsuits alleging that the school breached contractual obligations and unjustly enriched itself by halting in-person classes last spring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Stephanos Bibas said the students have plausible claims that the school promised them in-person classes, activities and services — and that they did not follow through on that commitment.

Even if the university was justified in breaking any such promise because of COVID-19, Bibas said that it should not have been “unjustly enriched” in doing so. In other words, any money that was saved by the university by going online may have to be returned to the students.

The first lawsuit, filed in August of 2020, represents three out-of-state students in their parents. Two of the students are undergraduates and one who is a recent graduate: Jake Mickey, Cailin Nigrelli and Michael Ninivaggi, respectively.

The plaintiffs claim that upon enrolling in courses for the Spring 2020 semester, they “understood and believed that every course in which [they] enrolled was to be taught in-person” based on the university course catalog’s specification that these courses were to be “In Person (P)” and not “Online Site (OS)” or “Online and In Person (OP).”

Additionally, the course catalog specified that these classes would be at the university’s “Main Campus (SA-NEWARK)” and not “UD Online (SA-VIRTUAL).”As a result, the plaintiffs claim that their intentional selection of in-person courses indicates that they would not have paid as much, if anything at all, for tuition and fees had they known that these courses were going to be delivered online.

Mickey and Nigrelli also noted that their majors, marketing and applied molecular biology and biotechnology, respectively, rely “extensively on in-person instruction, peer collaboration and access to UD’s facilities.”

The second lawsuit, filed in November of 2020, represents junior marketing and management major Hannah Russo of New Jersey. Similar to the plaintiffs of the first lawsuit, Russo claimed that because the university markets online classes separately and at a different cost than in-person classes there must be an inherent difference.

Russo’s lawsuit states that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university “only offered certain degrees through its online program, suggesting that not every field of study is even suitable for online learning.”

The plaintiffs did not reply to a request to comment.

The university filed to dismiss both lawsuits on the grounds that the students did not identify a specific contractual term that was breached and that it has a right to change its policies, fees and other charges without notice, but was ultimately denied.

Bibas noted that the terms of the educational contract between a student and a university may not be limited to those outlined in a course catalog or student handbook.

“Schools and students show their intent to contract mostly through their actions, not words: the school admits them, the students enroll and pay tuition and the students go to class,” Bibas said. “The parties did that here, and their acts plausibly created an implied contract.”