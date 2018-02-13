University students celebrate Super Bowl victory with the Eagles



Courtesy of Doug Holveck

Quarterbacks (left to right) Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld and Carson Wentz lead the Philadelphia Eagles down Broad Street at the beginning of last Thursday’s parade of champions.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

On Sunday, Feb. 4, university students’ eyes were glued to television screens, ready to watch the Eagles take on the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The close game ended in a 41-33 victory for the Eagles, ending with the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory in history.

Following the game, cheers and shouts could be heard all across Main Street and throughout campus. Cars honked their horns and belted out the all-familiar chant “E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!” Much of campus was filled with the revelry that could be expected following such a historic victory.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Philadelphia held a parade to celebrate the their team’s homecoming and victory. The celebration began at 11 a.m., making its way through Broad Street and ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Philadelphia Inquirer estimated that about 700,00 people were in attendance.

Anthony Lemma, a university junior who attended the parade, recounted the energy and enthusiasm surrounding the Eagles first Super Bowl win.

“The parade was a lot of fun, everyone was really nice and friendly and there was just a lot of good energy,” Lemma said.

Senior Kyle DeAngelis, described the parade as “breathtaking,” and like something he had never experienced before.

He described the comradery between fans saying that “being surrounded by so many fans and positivity was electric,” and that the day was like “a mob but for celebration and happiness.”

For some fans it was about the team and the momentous occasion of winning a super bowl. DeAngelis, a die hard Eagles fan, was happy to be a part of such a special time for Eagles football.

“It was great to see and be apart of not only Philadelphia, but sports history,” DeAngelis said.

For some fans, like Sam McGonigle, the Eagles’ win and the following celebration was about a lot more than the sport itself.

“The best part was the fact that I got to spend it with my favorite people. I hadn’t been able to watch the game originally with my dad, who raised me to love our team no matter what, so it meant the world to watch it again and experience this immense celebration with him,” McGonigle said.