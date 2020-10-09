University suspends 19 student-athletes for COVID-19 violations



Sam Ford/THE

REVIEW

Members of the swimming and diving team were suspended from all athletic activities due to the hosting of a large social gathering.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

The University of Delaware Athletic Department announced the suspension of 19 members of the swimming and diving team on Friday following a large indoor social gathering that took place on Sept. 26.

According to the athletic department’s press statement, members of the team in attendance entered quarantine and were tested for COVID-19. All of the student-athlete’s tests came back negative.

The gathering broke COVID-19 guidelines issued by the university, which included that all students are responsible for following any guidance put out by the university, local, state and federal officials.

In August, the city of Newark passed an ordinance on social gatherings, limiting indoor gatherings to 12 people and outdoor gatherings to 20 people. Student-athletes are required to take a student-athlete social pledge, which was also broken by the athletes according to the statement.

Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak addressed her support for student athletes to continue to follow all guidelines put in place.

“We have spoken to our student-athletes at length about their responsibility of being back on campus,” Rawak said. “The protocols and guidelines put into place are ones that must be followed for us to provide a safe environment for not only the University, but our community as well.”

According to a member of the swimming and diving team who asked for anonymity on the matter, 27 members of the team were in attendance. Four of the remaining eight athletes were cut from the team, with the other four athletes waiting on an appeal.

One of the four athletes cut from the team hosted the party, while the other three student-athletes had previous incidents with the Office of Student Conduct the year prior, according to the athlete.

During the week of Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, the university recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19.

As of the publication of this story, the University of Delaware has had a total of 359 COVID-19 cases between faculty and students since the start of the Fall semester.