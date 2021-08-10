University to require masks indoors

Jacob Baumgart

On Friday, the university announced an update to its COVID-19 policies following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation for universal indoor masking.

At the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester, students must wear masks in campus buildings — including classrooms, hallways, laboratories, residence halls, dining halls and offices — whether or not they are vaccinated. Students should also wear a mask outdoors when unable to practice social distancing of at least three feet. Masks should be worn in dining halls except when eating or drinking.

If a student arrives at a campus building without a mask, they will be asked to leave the facility until they have one. Disposable masks will be available for free at the information desks in: Perkins Student Center, Trabant University Center, Morris Library, Carpenter Sports Building and STAR Tower.

Vaccinated students are not required to wear masks within their residence hall floor community unless in a shared community area or lounge, in which case they must wear masks if unable to maintain a distance of 3 feet.

It is recommended that vaccinated students wear masks whenever they leave their immediate residence hall floor community, including in building-wide common spaces. Students who are not vaccinated must wear a mask outside of their individual residence hall room.

As announced previously, all students who will be on campus this fall are required to be vaccinated unless they have a documented medical or religious exemption. Students who are unvaccinated will be required to test for COVID-19 every week.