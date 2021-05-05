University to require vaccinations for fall semester

President Assanis announced via email that the university will require all students who will be on campus this fall to be fully immunized against COVID-19 before their arrival.

On Wednesday, President Assanis announced via email that the university will require all students who will be on campus this fall to be fully immunized against COVID-19 before their arrival.

The new requirement is consistent with the recommendation provided by the American College Health Association for all students planning to attend college for the fall 2021 semester.

Students can visit the Student Health Services website for more information to upload proof of full vaccination. For students who cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccine for medical or religious reasons, documented exemptions will be accommodated. International students may need to provide additional information since vaccine resources and standards vary across countries.

Teams of university experts have been meeting for several months to assess research and public health guidance to determine a course of action, and the decision to require vaccination was made in consultation with public health experts in the state of Delaware and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The email noted that internal surveys reflected significant interest in vaccination among students, faculty, and staff, with more than 96% of respondents being fully vaccinated, in the process of vaccination or having a desire to be vaccinated.

Information about upcoming campus vaccination opportunities and other COVID-19 topics is available at udel.edu/coronavirus.