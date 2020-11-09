Unplugging after the Election

The demand for psychological services has been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic began, and many psychologists have noticed the decline in mental health as anxiety and stress have become ongoing issues in many individual’s lives.



Practicing self care after the election is especially important this year

With the election dragging on, many individuals find themselves increasingly stressed and anxious about the future. The American Psychological Association (APA) has found that compared to the 2016 election, an increasing number of people have found the presidential election to be a source of stress; 52% of those surveyed reported increased stress levels due to the election in 2016, with about a 16% increase in 2020. Election Stress Disorder has now become a legitimate psychological phenomena that is affecting people all over the country regardless of political affiliation.

Not only was the election itself causing anxiety, but so was the voting process. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting people around the globe, many individuals feared contracting the virus as they went out to vote. Those who did not feel comfortable or safe voting in-person were able to mail their ballots in.

It’s important to try and manage stress and anxiety levels through the next few weeks, as high levels of ongoing stress and anxiety can cause health related consequences such as headaches, high blood pressure, diabetes and insomnia as well as long-term mental health disorders such as depression and panic disorder.

However, as we are constantly exposed to political information and opinions, it can be hard to decrease these stress and anxiety levels. One way to do this is by limiting social media usage. Social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram and even TikTok are constantly being flooded with political posts. Taking some time away from these apps, or even unfollowing political accounts, can help ease some of the anxiety students may face.

Another way of decreasing election-related stress levels is by decreasing your exposure to the news. This doesn’t mean individuals should be oblivious to the circumstances that will affect the country’s future. Rather, it means that turning off the television while eating dinner or doing homework can help reduce the background political noise. This may allow individuals to engage in other activities that may help reduce stress and anxiety, like watching a game show with one’s family or roommates instead.

Reducing exposure isn’t the only way to reduce election-related stress and anxiety levels. Taking care of your mental and physical health will in turn keep your body and mind feeling it’s best. Exercise, meditation and breathing exercises can help reduce stress hormones and release beneficial hormones that can make students feel more relaxed and at ease. In addition, reaching out for support from your friends, family members or through a psychologist can be a helpful way to cope with these issues. The demand for psychological services has been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic began, and many psychologists have noticed the decline in mental health as anxiety and stress have become ongoing issues in many individual’s lives. Even after Election Day has passed, they are well aware that these issues may persist until the next president is known for certain.