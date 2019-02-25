Up all night: The lasting effects of sleep deprivation



We get the scoop on why we shouldn’t always stay woke.

An orgo exam, an eight-page research paper, 100 pages of reading. Whatever it is, it’s due tomorrow, and you’re nowhere near prepared for it. The only viable solution, of course, is to pull an all-nighter. You’ll be tired in the morning, but it’s worth it for the grade, right?

Maybe not.

College has normalized a culture where students take pride in how little sleep they get, deeming sleep deprivation an indication of hard work. What it’s really indicative of is a disregard for personal health: mental and physical.

The immediate effects of sleep deprivation are more noticeable on the surface. You’ll probably have trouble focusing, speaking and staying conscious during class. What may not be as obvious, despite how test results might look, is how ineffective late-night cramming is as a studying method.

Lauren Covington, an assistant professor in the school of nursing, who researches sleep, says that most students stay up all night to improve their educational experience, when the result is quite the opposite.

“If you get that good night’s sleep, you’re more likely to perform better on that exam than you would had you stayed up all night trying to study and cram,” Covington says. “If you’re not sleeping, if you’re not giving your brain the opportunity to digest all that you put in it, then you’re less likely to remember it when you need it [the] next day or the next couple of days.”

Cramming, or, simply put, temporary memorization, only impedes academic quality when the information you’re desperately stuffing into an overworked brain will fade away after you don’t let it assimilate overnight.

The National Sleep Foundation advises that adults sleep an average of seven to nine hours per night. Realistically, most college students won’t be in that upper range, but many students are falling dangerously below the minimum recommended amount. This can be unsafe to not only yourself, but also to others.

“If you’re up for 24 hours at a time, if you go and try to drive, it’s equivalent to driving under the influence,” Covington says.

Daily exhaustion isn’t the only effect of not getting enough sleep. There are serious long-term effects, too.

Grace Denault, the instructor for the university’s online course Essentials of Clinical Sleep Health and Education, attests that sleep deprivation can cause permanent physical damage to the human body.

“Long-term effects are more physical than cognitive. They’ll affect your cardiovascular health, your blood pressure and, if you have diabetes, it affects how well you control your blood sugar,” Denault says. “Stroke risk is higher with long-term sleep disruption as well.”

A common misconception is that one can catch up on sleep by taking more time to rest on less hectic mornings, but sleeping in on days off doesn’t magically restore the memories and overall physical health you lost from depriving your body during the week.

“There’s research out there that looks at the ability to catch up on sleep, and the majority of the results are saying that that’s not really possible,” Covington says.

There are, then, virtually no benefits to denying yourself much-needed rest other than as a last-minute resolution for procrastination. Time management can be a pain, but your future self will thank you for it.

Too many students are too focused on grades to end their impassivity toward their health. Self-care isn’t just a buzzword to trick millennials into buying facemasks, it’s the practice of taking care of your body and ensuring that you have a self to care for in the future.

“If you have to [pull an all-nighter], you have to, but you should do everything you can to avoid doing it,” Denault says.

Work can be overwhelming, and sometimes you might find that there’s no other way to get everything done. We’ve all stayed up late every now and then. Just don’t make it a habit.