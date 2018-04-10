It’s On Us recruits Greek life to raise awareness for sexual assault prevention

BIANCA THIRUCHITTAMPALAM

/THE REVIEW

“I think the biggest thing about Greek life concerning sexual assault and harassment is bystander intervention,” It’s On Us co-president Chase Meadows says.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Like every other weekday, countless organizations lined the kiosks of Trabant Student Center on Wednesday afternoon, all attempting to attract students with a club, a product or a message. Among these kiosks was one dedicated to an important cause: It’s On Us, a Resident Student Organization (RSO) dedicated to spreading awareness of sexual assault and harassment.

This time, however, they hoped to attract the attention of a specific portion of the student population: those involved in Greek life.

“Campus is around 30 percent Greek,” Chase Meadows, a junior human services major, co-president of It’s On Us and member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, says. “We know if we can start here, that’s a great place to start because it can branch out to freshman coming in next year who say ‘hey, look at what our chapter did in terms of philanthropy.’”

During the event, Meadows and a few other members stood at their kiosk, encouraging those involved in Greek life to wear their letters and sign a pledge to prevent sexual assault on campus. According to Meadows, their kiosk attracted a good number of fraternity and sorority members. He notes that they experienced a great turnout from community service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega, which Meadows says was “really appreciated.”

“Our community is really supportive, so a lot of people wanted to sign the pledge,” Meadows says. “[A couple people] started to say ‘no,’ but when I said it was about sexual assault prevention, they were like, ‘yeah, of course we have to.’ That was a great thing for me, and I feel like we got a lot of signatures.”

It’s On Us members believe that rallying Greek life members together against sexual assault on campus can have a profound impact on the student population.

“Greek life has such a big, important role in college,” Gregory Bice, a junior chemistry major and a member of service fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha, says. “A lot of people end up becoming involved with that, so we can work together with them. They can help us spread our message around and raise awareness.”

While this is the first event It’s On Us has hosted with the intent of spreading awareness of sexual assault prevention within the Greek community, many members expressed a desire to continue events that echo a similar message. Michelle Shear, a sophomore who is majoring in elementary education and is a member of Alpha Phi Omega, believes that the pledge is a great start to spreading prevention awareness.

Shear is excited to see the RSO collaborate more with the Greek community. One of the suggestions she offered for spreading awareness was to hang posters around campus containing facts about sexual assault. Shear also notes the importance of having open discussions, to educate others on sexual assault statistics and prevention tips. She hopes that in upcoming semesters, awareness of sexual assault prevention increases within the Greek community.

“When we have the Greek Day of Action, I would like to see people actually wearing their letters and being a lot more aware of the ‘It’s On Us’ message,” Shear says. “I don’t want any of the frats and sororities to have a reputation for it [sexual assault]. I know certain frats, people say ‘their name rhymes with rape,’ and that shouldn’t be a connotation you should be having.”

Meadows sees the Greek community’s values as having a significant, campus-wide influence.

“When you are Greek, you represent something bigger than yourself,” Meadows says. “If anything happens, you are responsible so you have to take action against that.”