Vita Nova: not your average restarant

Taking labs in Vita Nova allow students interested in the restaurant industry to gain firsthand field experience.

Tucked away on the second floor of Trabant University Center is a lab unlike any other. Instead of hot plates and bunsen burners, it has stoves and ovens. Its students don’t concoct chemicals, they cook up food.

Each semester, Vita Nova, the university’s on-campus student-run restaurant, re-opens with a new menu, new student employees and a new dining experience for the students and residents of Delaware.

For students in the hotel, restaurant and institutional management (HRIM) major, working at Vita Nova fills multiple credits, as they participate in breakfast, lunch and dinner labs. In each lab, they learn to prepare, cook and serve the customers of Vita Nova.

The menu changes along with the season. According to Emma Chilewich, a senior HRIM major, this semester’s seasonal menu features lighter dishes and ingredients that compliment the freshness and simplicity of spring.

A dinner reservation at Vita Nova entails much more than a typical Main Street meal. The restaurant offers a five-course tasting menu and a wine list that includes more than 100 options. Diners can also try a tableside nitrogen churned ice cream with a warm skillet brownie.

If you choose to indulge in the prix fixe menu, prepare for an appetizer trio, a choice of salads, an intermezzo, a choice of entree and finally a desert duo. According to Chilewich, the menu goes for $45-$75, depending on your choice of entree.

If students haven’t been spending their flex on Trabant sushi or late night Dunkin coffees in Perkins, they can always splurge and use it at Vita Nova.

“Having this hands-on experience for three semesters at school has shaped me in becoming a more well rounded individual,” Chilewich, who spent three days per week working at Vita Nova this past fall semester, said. “The fast-paced, long hours give you a real life perspective on what it’s like to work in the restaurant industry and at the end of the day, hospitality is always about the satisfaction of the customers.”

According to Jen Eady, a senior HRIM major, in the summer of 2018, Vita Nova started a $4 million renovation on their kitchen and bistro. Renovations delayed the opening of the restaurant during the fall semester, which forced the students behind Vita Nova to adapt.

Before the official opening, students and professors had to rapidly reschedule reservations and unpack supplies like kitchenware. The delay allowed for more training time and allowed students to get accustomed to the ins-and-outs of the kitchen and dining room.

“Vita Nova is unique in that our students rotate through different positions each day working in two person teams, they have the chance to both teach and learn from each other,” Joe DiGregorio, executive chef and instructor at Vita Nova, said. “It is like opening a new restaurant every day.”