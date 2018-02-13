Viva Bowls owner serves the juice on being a small business owner in Newark



Bianca Thiruchittampalam/THE REVIEW

Viva Bowls owner, Kelly Hartranft, believes in the power of small businesses in the community.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Nearly four months ago, Viva Bowls owner Kelly Hartranft opened the doors to Newark’s first restaurant dedicated exclusively to smoothie bowls. The restaurant, nestled in the strip mall behind Grain at 280 E. Main St. features a seating area, a counter stocked with bananas and granola and a colorfully illustrated chalkboard displaying six house specials and a create-your-own smoothie bowl option. Today, Viva Bowls has expanded to include even more equipment, employees, an impressive menu with a diverse array of options and as Hartranft has noted, a surge in customers.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect it to grow this quickly,” Hartranft says. “That first week I had never thought there would be lines coming out [of the door]. [Business] has literally increased weekend by weekend.”

To support her consistently increasing customer base, Hartranft has had to hire 11 more employees — she originally began with seven — as well as regularly purchase new equipment. She also stresses the importance of Viva Bowls being able to cater to their customers, and as a result, has added a range of menu options that she believes are compatible with a variety of diets and lifestyles.

All of Viva Bowls’ recent growth is not at the expense of quality. Despite the fact that Hartranft wants to take Viva Bowls to new heights with innovative menu options, she assures that she still holds the service and products of her restaurant to the same high standards she had at the time of opening.

“We want to be quicker, and we want to be better, and we want to keep our items local and our items handcrafted,” Hartranft says. “Keeping service quality up to standards sometimes requires more equipment and staff.”

Hatranft believes believes that running her own restaurant has given her opportunities to learn to lead.

“There’s a learning curve, especially with running a food business,” she says. “I need to learn how to be a manager and a leader, and I get tested every single day. I think every business person should be like that, always learning more stuff.”

As a small business in Newark, one of the facets of Viva Bowls that Hartranft and her employees pride themselves in is their honesty and integrity about their products. Madeline Marconi, a sophomore international business and marketing double major and the first Viva Bowls employee, believes one of Viva Bowls’ greatest strengths is that they are transparent about the ingredients used in their products and do not take shortcuts with recipes.

“A lot of chains add a lot of sugar and all these other ingredients to make it taste better,” Marconi says. “But it ends up not being actually that healthy. Viva Bowls is the real deal. What we say is in it, is actually in it.”

This philosophy is applied to all of Viva Bowls’ products, including their recent menu additions. This month, Hartranft has introduced oatmeal bowls and a new smoothie bowl called “Passion Pit” which features a passion fruit base. The restaurant also debuted a homage to its home state: a Nutella-infused açai bowl with a Nutella drizzle called the “First State.”

“It reminds me of the beach,” Hartranft says on the “First State” bowl. “I went to Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach growing up, and it reminds me of hot weather.”

Hartranft is a firm believer in small businesses supporting each other, emphasizing that many small businesses often face the same issues and can be a good source of advice and ideas. With the explosive growth of Viva Bowls, she has been able to collaborate with many small, Newark-based businesses.

One of the businesses that Hartranft has recently partnered with is Juniper Trading Company, a local company dedicated to hand blended teas, spice blends and extracts. After meeting Hartranft while at a business meeting that was being held at Viva Bowls, Hartranft and Juniper Trading Company owner Jake Truitt decided to work together to bring some of Truitt’s teas to Viva Bowls. Like Hartranft, Truitt is a supporter of collaboration between small businesses.

“Small businesses are the largest portion of the economy, and not everyone realizes that,” Truitt says. “It’s great because small businesses usually rely on other small businesses. It’s about people helping and meeting new people.”

Ultimately, Hartranft credits the success of small businesses — including her own — to confidence.

“You have to really believe in your product,” Hartranft says. “I love my product so much. I know what I do is fantastic.”