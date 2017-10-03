Volleyball beaten twice during home opening weekend



Delaware lost both home matches this weekend, falling to 3-11 on the season.

The Blue Hens were eager to return home on Friday night after 13 games on the road, but in their first pair of home games, the Delaware women’s volleyball team was unable to get a win in front of their fans, falling to Northeastern University on Friday night and Hofstra University on Sunday afternoon.

Delaware came out strong in the first set against the Huskies, going back and forth en route to a 10-10 tie early in the first set. Later, a 4-0 Blue Hen run trimmed the Northeastern lead to 20-17, but Delaware was unable to rally past the Huskies, dropping the first set 25-19.

In the second set, sophomore outside hitter Maria Bellinger came out firing for the Hens with five early kills that propelled Delaware to a 14-12 advantage. But Northeastern responded, closing the set on a 12-4 run to take a lead going into the third set.

Northeastern carried its momentum into the third set, using a 9-3 opening run to take control. Junior outside hitter Brooke Robertson tallied five kills in the set to lead the Blue Hen rally, but it was too little too late as the Huskies took the final set 25-20.

Bellinger finished with 10 kills, while Robertson finished with nine kills and six digs for the match. Freshman defensive specialist Maddie Judge held down the Blue Hen defense with 12 digs.

Northeastern sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter Amy Underdown led all players with 13 kills as the Huskies improved to 10-6 (3-0 CAA), keeping them atop the conference standings.

The team looked to move on from their loss quickly as they squared off against Hofstra on Sunday afternoon. The Pride came to play, swiftly taking down the Hens 25-12 in the opening set.

Delaware would recover in the second set, as Bellinger and junior outside hitter Corey Perkins recorded two early kills apiece to give the Blue Hens a 9-4 lead . Up 21-18 late in the set, Delaware went on a 4-1 closing run to even the match at one game all.

Despite the big second-set victory, the Blue Hens were unable to keep it close in the third and fourth sets. Hofstra dominated in the third set, and began the fourth with a commanding 13-4 run. The Pride never trailed in the final set as they left Newark with a 3-1 victory.

With the win, Hofstra improves to 11-7 (3-1 CAA) on the year, sending the Blue Hens into a 3-11 (1-3 CAA) record on the season. The Pride have now won eight out of their last 10 against the Blue Hens.

Bellinger put down 15 kills on the day, giving her four straight matches with double-digit kills. Judge led all players with 13 digs.

Junior middle blocker Michela Rucli and freshman outside hitter Ivania Ortiz led the Pride attack. Hofstra sophomore setter Luisa Sydlik finished the game with 39 assists.

The Blue Hens now go back on the road as they square off against University of North Carolina Wilmington on Friday night. The squad will look to turn things around as they enter the heart of conference play, having lost three in a row.