Volunteers bounce basketballs for a cause to benefit local Boys and Girls Club



Karl Baron.

Boys and Girls Club of Delaware bounced basketballs to raise money for their organization.

BY

Senior News Reporter

Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, basketballs were bouncing across Newark, not on courts but on local sidewalks.

The Boys and Girls Club of America hosted the first annual Big Bounce Delaware fundraiser to raise money for their organization, which supports Delaware youth.

Starting on Thursday, more than 300 volunteers took shifts dribbling basketballs in front of local partner restaurants and collect donations from the public.

Stuart Sherman, the director of the Greater Newark Boys and Girls Club, explained that the idea for Big Bounce actually came from across state lines.

“We have a board member who went to Penn State about twenty years ago, and they did a successful fundraiser there where his fraternity just bounced a ball for four days straight and had a collection, and they raised a lot of money,” Sherman said.

Sherman said they decided to implement the unique fundraising approach in Newark during the first round of March Madness, choosing locations where the public would gather to watch the games.

“Naturally, Buffalo Wild Wings came to mind, they’re a national partner of ours, and they agreed to let us bounce in front of four sites,” Sherman said. “So then we asked some more partners and it became 12 sites.”

The event ran Thursday through Sunday at popular locations in Newark, such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen and TGI Fridays.

The money raised during the collection directly benefited the Greater Newark Boys and Girls Club, allowing the organization to continue its services to area youth. The club provides a variety of after-school programs, based around prevention, education, social interaction and athletics.

“We’re one of the larger Boys and Girls Club not only in the state but in the country, and so it costs a lot of money for us to serve thousands of kids,” Sherman explained.

Sherman said the Big Bounce campaign garnered a lot of enthusiasm from those involved in the Boys and Girls Club.

“The general idea of having volunteers bouncing basketballs to help the clubs is something that resonated with a lot of people,” he said.

Volunteers for the event signed up for shifts ranging from an hour to a full day, according to Sherman. Many of the volunteers for Big Bounce were university students participating through their sororities and fraternities.

University students Matthew Duimstra and Joseph Gerbino both became involved in Big Bounce through their fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi.

Duimstra, a junior mechanical engineering major, served as the community service chair of the fraternity and heard about Big Bounce through the Boys and Girls Club. He passed the information on to the new community service chair of Phi Kappa Psi, who told the whole chapter about the opportunity.

Both students volunteered to bounce a basketball and collect donations outside of TGI Fridays on Friday evening.

Gerbino signed up to help with Big Bounce because he wanted to contribute to a great local cause in his free time.

“It brings the community together almost, you get all these little kids that maybe can’t go out, but if they go to the Boys and Girls Club they can do activities and meet new friends,” he said.

Duimstra agreed that the Boys and Girls Club is an important part of the Newark community.

“It benefits young kids by letting them do things they wouldn’t otherwise get to do, and it’s just a good program,” Duimstra said.

Going forward, Sherman hopes the event can happen each year, so the Greater Newark Boys and Girls Club can continue to serve all children in the community.

“We have over 2,000 kids that are members of our club and most of them come from areas that need us most, so because of that we have to keep our prices low so can serve all kids,” he said.

Ensuring low prices makes keeping up with operating costs more difficult, which is why fundraising is crucial, Sherman said. He added that events like Big Bounce could not happen without the help of the generous volunteers.

“It’s really cool to see how many people in the community have volunteered to be a part of this, especially the UD community,” Sherman said.