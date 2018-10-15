Watch your mouth: Commonly used words that are offensive to individuals with mental illnesses

SAM FORD/THE REVIEW

While many do not appear to be obviously offended by words like ‘psycho’ and ‘insane,’ using these words in inappropriate contexts can downplay the severity of mental illnesses.

A wild, overwhelming night is a “crazy night.” A difficult exam leaves students “so depressed.” A friend who has a sudden inspiration to organize their entire room is “acting really OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder).” And on days when the weather oscillates from sunny to rainy and back again, it is characterized as “totally bipolar.”

The use of those words in these contexts — “crazy,” “depressed,” “OCD” and “bipolar” — are seemingly innocuous. Words pertaining to mental health have been thrown around so much in everyday conversation that they are practically separated from their original medical meanings. However, just because the use of these words is popular, it does not necessarily mean they have lost their meaning: using these words in inappropriate contexts can trivialize the reality of living with a mental illness.

Trina Harmon, a senior studying psychology and the secretary of Active Minds, a Resident Student Organization (RSO) dedicated to mental health advocacy, believes using words pertaining to mental illnesses in everyday contexts is “like making light of a diagnosis.”

“If someone says, ‘Oh my God, I’m so organized, I feel so OCD,’ [it’s] not just being organized,” Harmon says. “It’s not having your pencils lined up. It’s not making a spreadsheet. It’s more than that.”

Alyssa Friedman, a senior human services major and the president of Active Minds, echoes Harmon. She emphasized the fact that most people use these words without fully understanding their implications.

“It definitely can be hard,” Friedman says. “Sometimes those words come out of your mouth and you don’t realize how much weight they can hold for some people.”

While the notion of these words being offensive has been circulating in the world of psychology and psychiatry for years, it has recently been gaining traction. Brad Wolgast, a psychologist at the university and the director of the Center for Counseling and Student Development, recalls an instance when it was brought to his attention that these words had the potential to offend.

“Two years ago, I was presenting on something relating to the counseling center, and someone in the audience asked a question about the ‘things crazy people do,’ and someone in the audience was like, ‘That’s really offensive’” Wolgast says.

“It was the first time it came to my mind. Then I came to notice all the times and ways I was saying it and realized, ‘Wow, this is a big part of how I talk too,’ as a psychologist who works with people who could be offended by that.”

While these words are offensive, it is generally agreed upon among mental health professionals and advocates that the words are so deeply ingrained within vocabulary that they will be hard to completely eradicate. Additionally, some adjectives pertaining to mental health, like “depressed,” can be used to describe an emotion as well as a mental illness. Harmon acknowledges that slip-ups are bound to happen, but advises students who do end up using them to be self-aware.

“I would suggest being conscious and educating yourself on which words have an effect on which people,” Harmon says. “Recognize that you are going to slip up, but once you do, be like, ‘I know that was offensive to people.’”

Through his experience as a mental health professional, Wolgast believes there are certain instances where using these words is non-offensive. He cites examples such as “The football game last night was crazy” as examples of words like ‘crazy’ carrying less weight, since they are not associated with people’s behavior.

According to Wolgast, these words become an issue when they are used to describe a person who does not have a diagnosable mental health problem.

“The English language is rich with options,” Wolgast says. “Why would I say something that would offend someone when there are so many other ways of saying that?”