Welcomed or isolated? A glimpse into the lives of international students

Ever wonder what it’s like to be an international student?

The lives of international students may seem foreign to many at the university, but their presence on campus as part of our university community is thriving.

We often see them talking with fellow international students or on the phone in their native language. But how welcoming is our university community and how many domestic students actually interact with international students? If you see international students passing by on the street do you say “hi” or make a concerted effort to engage with them?

Personally, last year as a first-year student I had zero contact with the international community. But this year, I have enjoyed conversations about their languages and their perspective on the educational and social climate of America.

The university currently houses 3,193 international students, selecting their students from over 91 countries across the globe. The Office of International Students & Scholars and the English Language Institute (ELI) provide guidance and support to international students during their time at the university.

ELI’s mission is to support international students’ development of the English language, adjust to the American lifestyle and to help globalize the university campus by providing engagement between domestic students and international students.

International students are currently preparing for the university’s international student admission deadline. The admissions process is more involved than the process for domestic students. In order to fully matriculate into the university, international students are required to meet specific academic standards and take an exam called the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), an internet-based language proficiency test. This exam involves a series of speaking, writing and grammar exercises to test their English language skills. Although the test is not required, it is recommended to give them an idea of what additional courses they need to take once they join ELI.

According to Scott Stevens, the director of the ELI since 1984, the Academic Transitions program is beneficial to international students, by preparing them for an American university.

“The Academic Transitions program is structured in small, sheltered classes of 12 part-time students to make sure they can transition to university life properly,” Stevens says. “It is a 15-credit course that allows them to have interactions in and outside of class. We also provide private tutoring, and counseling if they are struggling with the adjustment.”

ELI also provides a cohort mentorship program that allows seven international students to be grouped with a mentor who exposes them to life at the university. These students, along with their mentor, attend a retreat where they problem-solve and learn about each other on a deeper level.

The university also has a global community program that allows three international students and an American student to live in off-campus housing together. The American student helps the international students adjust to American traditions and customs.

Zeya Luo, a double major in marketing and management information systems, is the first international student leader of University of Delaware Alternative Breaks, in addition to being a mentor for ELI. A native of China, she attended high school in the United States before attending the university and believes that student engagement is the key to a great college experience.

“I usually advise my mentees to become involved on campus and to break away from the pack,” she says. “Students from my country usually stick in groups and I advise them to step out of their comfort zone and really enjoy American university life.”

While Luo encouraged community engagement, Sarah Forsyth, a business major with a minor in entrepreneurship, spoke about the relaxed atmosphere here in the United States and recommended international students maintain communication with the international community.

“South Africa is extremely dangerous and I am terrified to be home— the first thing I do is lock my doors. I don’t feel the need to do that here,” she says. “I can go running at 2 a.m. and I feel completely safe.”

Looking toward the future, Angie Su, a prospective student currently enrolled in ELI from Peru, is excited to start in the fall.

“I really like it here, there’s a lot of good activities to get involved in on campus,” she says. “It’s a good environment, everyone’s so welcoming here and I’m excited for my future.”