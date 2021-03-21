Wellbeing Center set to finish renovations this spring

Despite the COVID-19 related obstacles, the Wellbeing Center at Warner Hall is still set to finish renovations this spring. Pictured is Warner Hall in April 2020.

The university began renovations to turn the former women’s residence hall into a comprehensive Wellbeing Center in the winter of 2020, right before the pandemic struck.

Unlike most other activities at the university, the construction at Warner Hall did not come to a halt once the university shut down in-person events. Kathleen Kerr, the associate vice president for student life, said that construction teams were permitted to continue renovations, as Warner Hall is unoccupied by students.

The university is working to relocate staff into the Wellbeing Center at some point this spring or in early summer.

“Depending on the virus, the building will be open and serve students as a Wellbeing Center either this summer or in the fall,” Kerr said.

Kerr noted that the intention of creating the Wellbeing Center was to make it easier for students to access resources for their behavioral, physical and mental health.

Part of this, Kerr said, is the fact that Warner Hall is located right next to Laurel Hall, which houses the university’s Student Health Services. Once the Wellbeing Center finishes, it will house the counseling center, health promotion and services and wellbeing engagement.

Kerr said that university plans to take into account increased student health needs as a result of the pandemic.

“COVID, I think, has magnified some of the mental health issues that are increasing nationally … We are also seeing more need for students to deal with the trauma that has occured in their lives because of COVID [and] because of the racial dynamics in the country,” Kerr said. “We are always evolving and attempting to evolve and advance our services based on current context … The Wellbeing Center is intended to more strongly connect all those pieces that we believe exist to support students’ wellbeing.”

Along with the office space in the Wellbeing Center for university staff, it will also provide space for peer leadership about wellbeing, for RSOs that work on wellbeing issues and for wellness-themed events like guest speakers and group yoga.

“We really intentionally devised the renovations so that there is space for students to gather … to study and just hang out and connect with each other,” Kerr said.