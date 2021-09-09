“We’re as excited as you are:” Professors share hopes and fears about an in-person fall

Tara Lennon/THE REVIEW

After Zoom session upon Zoom session talking to classes full of turned-off cameras, professors are more eager than ever to resume their usual positions in front of real, live classrooms.

“I’m just so pumped to be back in person and see everybody,” Jenni Buckley, associate professor in the mechanical engineering department, said. “There’s something missed when you don’t see people.”

Though she noted that her smallest class is 180 people, and there still is a risk of breakthrough infection, the vaccination mandate for students and the fact that all of her colleagues have, to her knowledge, been vaccinated have helped relieve some of Buckley’s fears.

James Keegan, professor of English at the university’s Georgetown campus, said that “masks or no masks,” he’s excited to be back. Fellow English professor, Anne Colwell, added that she is so anxious to get back she would “wear a clown suit if they tell [her to].”

Though this excitement is palpable among the professors, the threat of an COVID-19 outbreak on campus still looms.

University COVID-19 protocol outlines that fully vaccinated professors may take off their masks in the classroom as long as they are six feet away from students.

“I have mixed feelings about that,” Robert Hampel, professor in the School of Education, said. “Part of me thinks the same rules should apply to everyone. The other part of me thinks it would be mighty tough … to give a good lecture wearing a mask.”

Hampel has decided that he will not wear a mask during class but will get tested once a week to reassure his students. He also feels that it is not out of line for students to hold their professors accountable when it comes to vaccination status if the professor is taking off their mask in the classroom.

However, Jennifer Horney, a professor in the university’s epidemiology program, said that no student should ask a professor about their vaccination status. She said, though, that this should not be an issue as most faculty and staff are fully vaccinated — 74% as of August 25.

Though the past year and a half of virtual instruction was tough, the experience has, for many professors, transformed their pre-pandemic teaching methods.

John Ernest, chairperson of the English department, plans to integrate more flexibility in his courses by incorporating Zoom as needed.

Buckley also plans to utilize the supplemental videos she developed over the past few semesters and to release material for her courses on Canvas at the beginning of the week, a practice that she learned recently that her students prefer.

“It was an insane workload for 18 months trying to do this, but I do think it’s made my courses better,” Buckley said.

Though right now these online features enhance the existing in-person aspect of classes, faculty are preparing these online features in case classes move online.

“There’s always that risk,” Buckley said. “Built into my syllabi is how we are going to pivot if that needs to happen … I feel more prepared than I ever have during this pandemic to deal with whatever might happen over the next few weeks.”

On Aug. 20, Matt Kinservik, vice provost for Faculty Affairs, sent an email out to all university faculty outlining the “Instruction Contingency Planning” that faculty should be doing. The directions for the contingency planning include making as much material available as possible on the course’s Canvas page, “identifying a colleague who can cover your courses,” and “if feasible, [assigning] seating in your classrooms and [taking] attendance each day.”

For faculty members like Horney, there is a partial fear that the return to in-person instruction could disrupt their instruction and hurt their vulnerable family members at home.

“The biggest concern that I have, and that I’ve heard from other faculty, is that I have two kids who are not yet 12 years old so they cannot be vaccinated,” Horney said.

Through their own anxiety about the semester, professors will also have to work through the anxiety that students may be experiencing about returning to an in-person setting after so long hiding behind a Zoom screen.

“One of things I need to do when I get into the classroom is to create a robust discussion,” Ernest said. “I can imagine that there are many students who are just anxious to get back among other students … but with that, there will be some anxiety, and it will be part of my job then to help to acknowledge it, to work with it, and to work through it.”