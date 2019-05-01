What do the stars have in store this week?



The stars are speaking. What do they say?

BY , Copy Desk Chief

AND , Managing Mosaic Editor

Taurus: It’s Taurus Season, and your time to shine has come. Put your best foot forward and give the wasps what’s coming to them. Show your dominance as the alpha of your home and take your space back. Don’t get stung.

Gemini: Aries season was rough, but it’s over now. It’s time to be friends with Tauruses instead, because they’re solid enough to maybe have your back when the season ends. Maybe. Either way, you can weather whatever comes your way. Unless it’s confrontation. Then run.

Cancer: Go! In! The! Pit! On! Main! Street! And let me know what’s in it!

Leo: If your friends are saying you should dump your significant other, maybe you should listen to them. Get your vision checked and make sure you’ve put away the rose-colored glasses. Buy rosé and ice cream instead.

Virgo: Remember those around you who help lift you up. They’ll continue to help you if you continue to water them with that positivity that gushes out of you like water gushes out of the Morris Library basement.

Libra: Spring is finally in the air and so is a metric f— ton of pollen. Remember to stay inside at all times to avoid both allergy-induced asthma and social interaction. This may be a good excuse for some me time.

Scorpio: Eating all that ice cream has probably made you sick. Don’t let that stop you though. Hunt through the frozen-goods aisle of the grocery story for your next pint. And if a man tries to tell you that maybe you should cut back? Put ice cubes down his shirt.

Sagittarius: You may feel like it’s time to catch up on everything that you were supposed to do last week. That’s because deadlines are rapidly approaching and you’re wildly unprepared. Do with that information what you will.

Capricorn: Iron your shirt. For once in your godforsaken life. Please. It’s so wrinkled. That outfit is so good. It deserves an iron.

Aquarius: Now is not the time to make every big decision in your life. Except it is. Drop everything and plan your life around one tiny possibility. What’s the worst that could happen? You’ll get mansplained to. Invest in earplugs or noise-canceling headphones.

Pisces: Keep listening to Lizzo this week. She will inspire you to be the powerful deity that you are inside. And remember to dance a whole lot. Mostly to Lizzo. Drop it. Lizzo would want that for you.

Aries: All that patience you’ve been exhibiting hasn’t paid off, so it’s time for Plan B. Take what is rightfully yours. Take the throne, steal back your scepter and NEVER forget the crown. Destroy your enemies. Murder your exams. Stop with the patience and GO!