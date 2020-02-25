“What do you like?”: Student Centers gauge opinion through voting system



Walking through Trabant and Perkins Student Centers, it is hard not to notice the wall of photographs exhibiting student centers from across the nation. “What do you like?” the large signs above them ask. Upon closer observation, one can see small stickers peppering the photographs. Some photographs, such as the one entitled “Pub – Duke University,” are covered in stickers, whereas others, such as “Student Center Mobile App – UC Irvine,” are relatively empty.

These photographs are products of a recent trip taken by students from various groups around campus to tour student centers all over the country. Some of the major groups represented were the Student Government Association, the Student Athletic Association, the Multicultural Greek Council, multiple theater groups and HOLA.

They visited North Carolina State University, the University of Kentucky, UC San Diego and many other universities.

Tony Doody, director of University Student Centers, was at the forefront of this initiative.

“We took some student leaders to different schools across the country and gave them an opportunity to connect with their peers and to gather ideas and exchange ideas,” Doody said.

The stickers on each of the photographs represent student votes for each of the represented ideas. Ideas such as the aforementioned Pub, a diner and an outdoor performance patio, were some of the ones with the most votes.

According to Doody, the exhibits in Perkins and Trabant serve to engage students and integrate them into the process of improving the student centers.

Asking for student opinion on the development of the university’s student centers is not a foreign tactic. Doody pointed out that in years past, the centers’ administration has gathered student opinions through surveys and data from focus groups.

However, having students show their opinions by physically voting is a completely different approach.

“It’s one method of collecting data as a much larger way to say ‘we care about what you think and we want to hear your thoughts,’” Doody said.

The main function of the votes is to observe the general reception of students to specific ideas. According to Doody, the voting itself does not necessarily carry any weight and is more of a tool for student engagement.

“The actual voting piece is not as important as the actual engagement piece that we experienced,” Doody said. “[The votes] are dialogue starters, which means that just because something got a low number of votes, [that does not mean] we’re not going to make it a priority for us if we think it’s important to students.”

In light of the new renovations to Perkins, it is clear that students and administrators alike are interested in improving experiences at the university’s student centers.

“It’s no surprise students have had lots to say about the conditions of our student centers,” Doody said. “[Perkins] is an older facility built in the 1950s, so [the voting] is helping inform, I hope, future strategy and conversations as we look to make improvements.”

Doody noted that the timeline for potential improvements is ambiguous. As of right now, the purpose of the voting system is to expose the student body to possibilities and to look for themes in what students want.

Junior Jessica Martinez said that she was excited about the possibility of improvements to the student centers. She also stated her preference for in-person voting rather than an online survey as a way to share her opinion.

“When I get surveys I just kind of delete them, so once they get you upfront and just make you vote right there with the pictures and everything, it’s better,” Martinez said.

Senior Stephanie Pappas reflected on the results of previous attempts to gather student opinion, saying that the “new Perkins” was a result of such efforts.

“They really do care about what’s best for the students,” Pappas said. “It’s nice that they’re asking.”