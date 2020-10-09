What happened to BLM posts?



​Alexis Carel​/THE REVIEW

Racial justice protests intensified at the start of the summer, yet recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on social media appears to be declining.​

BY

Contributing Reporter

Racial justice protests intensified at the start of the summer, yet recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on social media appears to be declining. The movement had huge social media support on June 2, or “Blackout Tuesday” — however, the decline in activism leaves people to wonder where the lines blur between BLM raising awareness online or being considered just a trend.

Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas, music executives at Atlantic Records, created the action “#TheShowMustBePaused,” which Blackout Tuesday branched off of. Black Americans were asked to not buy or sell on that Tuesday to connect with the community and demonstrate economic strength.

“These injustices we are facing in America are not limited to just our community,” Agyemang and Thomas said in a statement according to MSN news. “This is a global initiative, and our efforts will include members worldwide.”

Businesses such as Spotify and Apple Music participated including moments of silence and streaming stations in celebration of Black music.

The hashtag #blackouttuesday was meant to bring about policy change in light of the death of George Floyd on social media. Users showed support by posting a single photo of a black square alongside the hashtag #blackouttuesday. According to Google Trends, at just 11:45 a.m. EDT, more than 14.6 million Instagram posts featured the black square using the hashtag.

However, some participants used the hashtag #blacklivesmatter blocking the educational videos, resources and documentation of the injustice.

Jordan Franks, a junior political science major, pointed out some issues with the hashtag.

“It was a good move to get the awareness out but people realized it was taking away from informative posts and blocking some more valuable information from organizations,” Franks said.

Franks also acknowledged the judgement and even bullying on social media in regards to the BLM movement.

“There is a societal expectation to post on Instagram to show your support,” Franks said. “I think posting about the BLM movement is extremely important; however, I understand that some people may not be comfortable if their families are very conservative.”

Satvika Kadiyala, a junior biology major, admits that even though she did participate in the hashtag, she now sees issues with it as performative action.

“It was the only thing that people did,” Kadiyala, a student activist, said. “They didn’t bother signing petitions or having these hard conversations with people about it or going to protests or even just donating to bail funds. It was so easy for people to just post a black square because everyone was doing it to look like a good person, but behind the scenes they perhaps didn’t do anything to actually create physical change.”

In terms of that physical change, Kadiyala has set plans in place to further promote awareness and education.

“I’m going out to protest and sign petitions,” Kadiyala said, explaining why she considers herself to be an activist for BLM. “I’m teaching people how to unlearn their implicit bias, and I’m teaching people in my other multicultural organizations how to be an ally as well, specifically, regarding things I’ve been doing and how they can incorporate that into their lives and how they can create a change in the system.”

In the U.S., 55% of adults now express at least some support for the movement, down from 67% in June amid the height of nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd. The percentage who say they strongly support the movement stands at 29%, down from 38% three months ago, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

“At the end of July or around when school started, it seems like people aren’t caring about it as much anymore,” Kadiyala said.

Terence Chan, a junior business major at Stevens Institute of Technology, said that even though it is frustrating that some people were just posting about BLM for perception purposes, it was “better than nothing.”

“At least they still did something,” Chan said. “Maybe someone did see it, and then [it] made them think in a different way.”

Chan also raised the question if quarantine had anything to do with the amount of attention the BLM movement got in June.

“I can’t help but to wonder what would’ve happened if we weren’t in quarantine,” Chan said. “In June, we were able to focus so much of our attention on protests because we weren’t doing anything else.”

Even though there has been a decline in social media presence, unrest continues in Portland, Oregon with 100 straight days of protests, according to ABC News.

“It’s a good place to start if you don’t know what else to do, but you should just sign a f—ing petition,” Chan said. “It’s not that hard. Call someone, email someone, donate money to someone.”