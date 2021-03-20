What is Bitcoin? Should you invest in it?

With huge numbers and complicated financial terms surrounding Bitcoin, a lot of people have no idea what Bitcoin is and how it works.

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

BY

Associate News Editor

As of this very moment, Bitcoin is trading at a value of $57,396.04. On March 9, Bitcoin’s market share was $996,899,780,015— the largest among all cryptocurrencies. With huge numbers and complicated financial terms surrounding Bitcoin, a lot of people have no idea what Bitcoin is and how it works.

Founded in 2008 and launched in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto — whose identity remains unknown to the world — Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency.

You must be wondering what cryptocurrency is. Let’s start with the basics.

What is cryptocurrency?

Simply, cryptocurrency is a digital form of cash. It is divided into two parts: cryptography and currency. Cryptography is associated with the process of converting ordinary plain text into cryptic text and vice versa. It is a method of storing and transmitting data in a way that only those for whom it is intended can read and process it.

How is cryptocurrency different from the banks?

Since cryptocurrency is a digital form of cash, it has no geographical limitations, unlike the banking system that we know today. For example, if Person A wants to send money (in U.S. dollars) to Person B, he cannot directly transfer it and has to do it through a bank, who will verify both the sender and the receiver and convert the currency after deducting a small transfer fee. In cryptocurrency, no intermediary is required, and Person A can directly transfer the money to Person B, with minimal charges. Also, unlike banks, cryptocurrency has tremendous transfer speed; it ranges from as low as four seconds to as high as 10 minutes for popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

This sounds really good, almost too good. Are there any drawbacks to using cryptocurrency?

While cryptocurrency promises great efficiency, it also comes with a few disadvantages. Transaction errors, once made, cannot be rectified. If a wrong transfer is made, Person A cannot ask for the money back from Person B — transactions are irreversible because no one knows the account number except the sender and receiver. Further, because cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin promote anonymity, it is used for a lot of illegal exchanges on the dark web.

How does a Bitcoin transaction actually work?

When someone uses a Bitcoin, they get a unique wallet address — a combination of numbers and alphabets. When a new transaction is entered, it is transmitted to a network of peer-to-peer computers scattered across the world. This network of computers solves an equation to confirm the validity of the transaction, and once verified, the transaction gets completed. The separate transactions or blocks are chained together to create a “blockchain” — a database of all transactions. Blockchains are a public ledger, so all the data is available to the public.

Since the transactions are open to everyone, is using Bitcoin safe?

If a hacker wants to alter the blockchain and steal Bitcoins, they would have to alter their own single block, which would then no longer align with everyone else’s blockchain copy. On cross-referencing, other users will see this one copy stand out, and the hacker’s version would be cast away as illegitimate. Succeeding with such a hack would require an immense amount of money and resources due to the size of the Bitcoin network and how fast it is currently growing. Moreover, all the members on the chain would resort to a new chain that has not been corrupted. This would also cause the corrupt block of Bitcoin to plummet in value, rendering the hacker’s attempt ultimately pointless. The Bitcoin network has been specifically built this way to encourage more people to participate.

How do people earn profit in the Bitcoin trade?

Profits using Bitcoin are generally made when transactions are decoded. When Person A transfers Bitcoins to Person B, it has to be verified by some entity, like a bank. There are thousands of people all over the world wanting to verify Bitcoin transactions — these people are called miners. The Bitcoin transfer will not be in simple words but in cryptography. The miners all over the world try to solve this currency cryptography like a math problem, using powerful computers. These computers use so much electricity and produce enormous amounts of raw data that environmentalists have raised concerns over their use. Once the miners solve the transactions, they get a reward, and this reward or profit is in the nature of acquiring more Bitcoins. However, these Bitcoins are mined: No one is transferring it to them. The more transactions a miner can decode, the more Bitcoins they acquire.

Is Bitcoin like money, then?

No. Unlike money, the supply of Bitcoins is limited, partly the reason behind its high value. There are exactly 21 million Bitcoins all over the world and out of them, 18.6 million Bitcoins are currently in circulation. Bitcoin is not currently money as economists define money. According to university economics professor James Butkiewicz, money must be generally acceptable, which Bitcoin is not. Although some entities have indicated a willingness to accept payment in Bitcoin, it can be classified as a form of barter — exchange of an asset that is not money for another asset, good or service.

Should you invest in Bitcoin?

Before deciding to invest in Bitcoin, there are a few things to keep in mind. Bitcoin is volatile. In Dec. 2017, the value of Bitcoin soared to a record $19,000 only to dip to a low of $4,000 in March 2020. Since then, Bitcoin’s stocks have rallied up again to $42,000 per coin. However, in Jan. 2021, it was again trading at $36,000, causing a lot of uncertainty and fear.

To understand just how volatile Bitcoin is, its value skyrocketed as much as 20% after Elon Musk used the hashtag #Bitcoin in his twitter bio, adding $5,000 in an hour to the total value. During the last week of Feb. 2021, Bitcoin lost approximately 21% of its value. Since then, it has recovered and set a new record price.

“Bitcoin is a speculative asset,” Butkiewicz said. “This price volatility makes Bitcoin a speculative asset. Someone considering buying Bitcoin should be able to afford losing part-to-all of the money spent on Bitcoin. I am not saying that the price of Bitcoin will necessarily fall, just that this is a possibility.”

Although Bitcoin involves very high risk, a lot of people have made millions of dollars from its trade. Charlie Shrem, co-owner of EVR, a gastropub in Manhattan, became one of the youngest millionaires using Bitcoin, by setting up one of the first places to accept payments in Bitcoins. He has since started his own online platform called “Bitinstant,” where people can buy and exchange Bitcoins.

For most Americans, the thought of investing thousands of dollars in one Bitcoin might sound dreadful, not to mention the high-risk factor. However, here is an interesting thing about Bitcoins — unlike shares, you can purchase a percentage of a Bitcoin instead of buying the entire value of the coin. Bitcoin investors are allowed to invest in as low as 0.1% value of the coin, which as per today’s value, would amount to $57. However, according to the Stamps Payment Act of 1865, fractional investments in Bitcoin may technically become illegal. However, the government has not made any such announcement as of now, and a lot will depend on whether the government becomes anxious to move against Bitcoin. Also, with these laws being constantly updated, there could be ways for companies to comply with the law in the future. Despite this, if you still want to begin investing in cryptocurrency or are simply curious, $57 may be a good way to start.