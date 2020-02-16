What is in the stars for you?



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

You don’t need a fortune teller when Mosaic can provide super accurate horoscopes for the astrologically curious.



Aquarius: Tonight you will be visited by the grim reaper. He will be wearing a pink bathrobe and hoop earrings. Go with him to discover the true meaning of friendship.

Pisces: You have to stop spending all your money on obscure concerts in Philly.

Aries: Your President’s Day was better than Valentine’s Day. What does that say about you?

Taurus: Life is rough. Why not make it better with cheap chocolate at Walgreens while it’s on sale from Valentine’s Day?

Gemini: You already have quizzes and essays, and it’s only been a week of classes. It’s time to hide in the library again and drown your sorrows in the history books section.

Cancer: You binge-watched all 38 seasons of “Doctor Who” and don’t feel very well. Oh well, it’s time to start re-watching Downton Abbey, so you can finally master your fake British accent.

Leo: Despite what your friends say, drinking an entire box of Franzia to cope with a breakup is not healthy in any way, shape or form. A box is supposed to serve 34. You are one person and you drank it all in one weekend. It might be time to go to therapy.

Virgo: You’re too good for them and you know it. Leave them now before they compromise your

GPA.

Libra: Your dogs have become out of hand, just like your life.

Scorpio: You’ve been stalking your cute new TA on insta and just liked a photo from 2015. Time to drop the class.

Sagittarius: You watched “Birds of Prey.” You wished you didn’t watch “Birds of Prey.”

Capricorn: You spent three hours stress baking. It is only week two of classes, so it’s time to make more friends to give out some baked goods.