What’s happening this week in Newark?
BY
Managing Mosaic Editor
Nobody loves Perkins Live’s free Paint Nights more than me. But as an out-of-towner, I — like many other students at the university — often forget that we live in an actual town. With actual people. And with actual things to do.
While there’s much work to be done to bridge the gap between town and gown, Mosaic hopes this curated list of free or low-budget happenings around Newark inspires readers to explore suburbia.
War on Invasives!
What: Volunteer to help fight invasive plant species by removing trees, vines and flowering plants that encroach on native plant species in the park around the Judge Morris Estate
When: Thursday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Where: White Clay Creek, 76 Polly Drummond Hill Rd.
Admission: Free
Figure Drawing with Live Models
What: Nothing beats drawing or painting from a live model
When: Thursday, February 14, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: Newark Arts Alliance, 276 East Main St.
Admission: $5
The Blues Reincarnation Project
What: Sit back and enjoy a free, all-ages show by The Blues Reincarnation Project, a blues-rock- and British blues-influenced band formed in Newark
When: Friday, February 15, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Where: Argilla Brewing Co. at Pietro’s Pizza, 2667 Kirkwood Hwy
Admission: Free
Delaware Record Exchange
What: An all-ages event featuring pop-up booths representing Newark-area music stores, record labels and novelty collectors and a record and CDs swap
When: Sunday, February 17, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Newark Bike Exchange, 136 South Main St.
Admission: $3
And remember, we can all benefit by getting to know the town we live in a little better.