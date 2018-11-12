When college is a family affair



Courtesy of Cara and Nicole Salzone.

Cara and Nicole Salzone are both involved with MedLife on campus.

BY

Creative Content Editor

Many first-year students arrive on campus in August not knowing a single soul, except, perhaps, the roommate that they have been awkwardly messaging about mini-fridges, Brita filters and microwaves.

For others, campus already has a piece of home away from home: their sibling.

When deciding where to go to school, Gwyn Tulsky, a first-year student studying nursing, says that the university was appealing because her sister is a junior and her father is a professor who commutes from New Jersey every week. For these reasons, Delaware already felt like home.

“My sister and I have been together our whole lives, so now at college it is nice because we don’t have to be together 24/7,” Tulsky says. “But I know I can always turn to her, even if it is just to go to her apartment to study if I can’t focus, or my dorm is too hot or I just need a break.”

Although she is always there for Gwyn when necessary, Emily Tulsky, a junior civil engineering major, says that she made sure to give her younger sister enough space to make new friends and socialize with her floor during the formative first weeks of the year.

For some siblings, like fraternal twins Cara and Nicole Salzone, choosing to go to the university was a joint decision.

“We just have always had similar interests in things and have always done things together,” Cara, a senior studying nursing, says. “So when it came time to apply to college we just kind of looked at each other and said ‘Okay, where should we go?’”

Although the Salzones and their family never doubted the decision, they do recall getting some backlash.

“I remember in high school on decision day one of our teachers made a comment like ‘You guys know you’re going to have to split up eventually, right?’” Cara says. “At the time I was kind of insulted, but at the same time, no, we don’t have to.”

Cara and Nicole tried living separately during their first year, but they ended up being randomly placed only a few floors apart in the same residence hall.

“Now we’re also roommates,” Cara says. “We probably sound like such losers, but we just couldn’t get any closer if we tried. We share food, clothes, shoes — everything — so it just makes sense to live together. And our parents also like knowing that we’re together.”

Because of their different majors, they rarely have classes together, but they are both a part of the same sorority, Sigma Kappa, and are involved in MedLife on campus.

“When we went through recruitment, we didn’t even want to be together — we had no intentions of joining the same sorority,” says Nicole, a senior studying medical diagnostics. “We just were going to let the process be our own individually and wherever we ended up, we ended up. Now we laugh about it, because of course we ended up in the exact same one. It is just inevitable.”

Although some students worry about following the footsteps of their older sibling, Brandon Silverstein, a sophomore studying marketing, says he saw the opportunity to go to the same school as his brother as motivation.

“Kevin has always been successful in school,” Silverstein says. “ So I wanted to prove to myself and to my parents that I could be successful in school and do well in a college that I was grateful to be able to attend.”

Silverstein says frequently visiting his brother helped him make a decision because he fell in love with how beautiful the campus was and got to see how friendly everyone was.

“We have always been pretty close growing up because we were only two years apart,” Silverstein says. “But now I’d say we’re even closer because I ended up joining the same fraternity.”

The Tulskys also noticed that their relationship has changed since going to school together.

“When she went away to college, she gained all these relationships and friendships that I didn’t really know and I was kind of in the dark,” Gwyn says. “Now I know those people and I am more a part of her life. When she left for college I was still kind of young and now we have a little bit of an older relationship.”

Not only has their relationship with each other developed, but Emily also says that having Gwyn around has changed how her friends at school know her.

“We always dance weird together and people will always comment, ‘Oh the Tulskys are doing their weird dancing again,’” Emily says. “We are just in our own bubble. I would never do something like that by myself. She definitely brings out a silly side of me and I love having her here.”