When world scholars and campus life collide

Alicia Stratman shares her experiences abroad.

In fall 2015, the university created the World Scholars program, targeting prospective students with wanderlust and who want to make travel a large part of their college career.

Students enrolled in this program study abroad for their first-year fall semester, choosing from what are now four countries: Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the newly-added option, Greece. These students then receive the opportunity to study abroad again their junior year, choosing from the greater pool of forty countries that the university offers trips to.

The university describes the “spirit of adventure” as being “part of our DNA.” There is certainly an emphasis on the option to study abroad during the four or so years spent on campus, but the World Scholar program takes it a step further — ensuring a full semester abroad from the beginning, and at least one more trip within two years, all culminating in a senior year symposium showcasing the entire experience.

Elizabeth Kukulich, who returned from Rome in December and was itching to be on campus after the long winter break, was the second art major to be accepted into the World Scholars program. Although her intentions are to declare her concentration in Visual Communications her junior year, she spoke to several elements of the magic of being abroad in a city full of art her first semester of college.

Naturally, this included taking an art history class “on-site,” where she got to see major pieces of Roman antiquity, including the Roman Forum, the Imperial Forum, the Coliseum, the Mausoleum of Augustus and Pompeii.



A Delaware native, Kukulich noted that the first week she spent in Rome was busy, as she was always doing something or walking somewhere, mentioning how each building ran along the Tiber River, so she couldn’t have gotten lost even if she tried.

Kukulich had never left North America before and had always wanted to travel. She remembered being in-between the University of Delaware and her older brother’s school, Saint Mary’s College in Maryland. She said that the World Scholars program was the main reason why she picked the university, but preferred it regardless due to its busier city feel.

On the other hand, Alicia Stratman, an international business major from Kennett Square, Penn., found out about the program through the Common Application when applying to the university, where there was a “Tiny box asking ‘Would you be interested in joining the World Scholars Program?’” which spurred her on to do research and inevitably apply.

Stratman had a long history with travel — she and her family have been to London, Paris and Frankfurt, and she took five years of Latin in tandem with learning about ancient sites, myths and stories about Rome. This ended up being the catalyst to her commitment to both the university and the program itself.

Both Kukulich and Stratman managed to visit other cities and countries during their semester abroad — Kukulich packed up and went to Ireland for six days during Thanksgiving break, and Stratman went to Munich for Oktoberfest, Milan for her birthday and went on the offered Morocco exchange trip with a few other World Scholars.

Both girls spoke heavily to the experiences themselves — not just being able to see structures and pieces of art they’d seen online in real life, but also experiencing and understanding the culture on different levels.

Kukulich reconnected with her Irish roots and enthused about her favorite rainy day at Blarney Castle. She mentioned the feelings of contentment and acceptance at natives validating her as Irish looking due to her fiery-red hair.

Stratman spoke about the incredible four days she spent in Morocco talking about gender roles with native students, discussing the hijab in a conservative city (around Tangere), meeting with a family in a rural village near the Rif Mountains and learning about Islam and dating, laughing as she said she could talk about the country for hours.

Neither girl is crazy about drinking, and although neither really had an issue with it abroad in Rome, they confirm the general notion Americans drink to get drunk rather than the more casual association drinking may have in Italy (like having wine with dinner).

They both also experienced anxiety at the thought of coming back, describing the concept as overwhelming, balking especially at the idea of moving into a dorm halfway through the year and having to make friends with people that may already have social groups.

Kukulich reconnected with her high school friends that ended up at the university, and is already getting involved on campus, considering a theater minor (with her background in stage crew) and making friends with students in the International House. Stratman, who was most nervous to meet her new roommate, clicked with her immediately. Her fears were quelled as she made friends quickly in her Calculus class over winter session.

But Stratman still sighed wistfully as she remembered life in Rome — “Italians know how to live,” she said, speaking to the slower lifestyle in Italy in comparison to the busy campus life, especially during the winter-spring transition when thousands of students returned to campus.

Although the girls are back in America, they’re excited to be matriculated and begin their lives in Delaware. Stratman was left feeling even more excited about her international business major, stressing how there is so much more to the world than what we see.

“I want people to know that what you see and experience in America, and what you think you know — there’s so much more to the world than that,” she said. “You really don’t know what’s out there until you go out and experience it yourself. I think it’s great to even just go to the next town over by yourself and see what you can learn from it — there’s really so much you can learn from a single person or a single place.”