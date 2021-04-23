“Where are your native plants?”: Delaware bans sale and import of invasive plants

On March 17, Gov. John Carney signed Senate Bill No. 22 (SB22) into law. The bill, which passed unanimously in the General Assembly, bans the sale and import of 37 invasive plants in Delaware. Abby Newton/THE REVIEW

On March 17, Gov. John Carney signed Senate Bill No. 22 (SB22) into law. The bill, which passed unanimously in the General Assembly, bans the sale and import of 37 invasive plants in Delaware.

SB22 will not go into effect until July 1, 2022, in order to give organizations and businesses time to adapt to the new changes.

“I learned a lot from that legislation and took it to heart,” Carney told WHYY. “When I was planting new plants in the back of my house, I went to my neighbor who’s a naturalist working in the area, and he gave me a list of native species that I should plant, not the others.”

The current list of banned plants includes water hyacinth, Chinese wisteria and several species of ivy and honeysuckle. Also included on the list is the ailanthus, better known as “tree of heaven” and “chòuchūn (臭椿),” its English and Mandarin names respectively.

The ailanthus is a Chinese ornamental tree, which is the favorite of spotted lanternflies, an insect deemed to be a threat to interstate commerce by the Delaware Department of Agriculture. The trees’ prevalence has led to large agricultural and environmental damages and a dramatic increase in spotted lanternfly populations.

Senator Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown) is the main sponsor for SB22. She said that the lack of education and years of research was her primary motivation for the bill. Prior to entering politics, Hansen was an environmental attorney.

“When I first started looking into this issue … environmental issues can be very controversial, but if you do it the right way and involve everyone in the process, and you do it in an inclusive and very fact-oriented way then you can get to a point where most, if not everyone, is on the same page,” Hansen said.

At a Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) event, Doug Tallamy, a professor of entomology, gave a presentation about his invasive species research.

Tallamy’s research focused on the decline of native species in Delaware. According to the research, Delaware has either lost or threatened 40% of its native plants as well as sizable percentages of birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles.

“We humans have changed landscapes so drastically,” Tallamy said. “There’s two big changes, we’ve taken away a whole bunch of plants, and the ones we put back are largely ornamental plants from Asia, many of which have become invasive. They escape our yards, and they move into the natural areas.”

Tallamy said that invasive plants are a huge problem because they displace native plants and limit food sources of animals.

At one point, Tallamy and his students traveled to various hedgerows in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware to measure the caterpillars. They found it difficult to find hedgerows that were not invaded by non-native species.

“The bottom line is that there was a 96% reduction in the caterpillar biomass in the invaded hedgerows … really so a 96% loss of bird food,” Tallamy said. “Birds need them, especially during reproduction. So a chickadee, for example, needs 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars just to bring their clutch to the point they leave the nest. Then, they continue to feed them caterpillars for another 21 days. That’s tens of thousands of caterpillars to make one clutch of a tiny bird.”

Invasive plants are hardy and usually are not eaten by insects, but this in turn makes them pests. They essentially create “food deserts” among insects. When birds do not have the bugs they need for their diet, it creates a ripple effect across the entire food chain, Hansen went on to say.

“Insects are the primary means by which energy is moved from plants to animals,” Tallamy said. “Most animals don’t eat plants directly; they eat the insects that eat plants. Our insects are very poor at eating plants from other continents because they haven’t adapted to those particular chemical defenses — all plants protect themselves chemically.”

Hansen said that there are four main reasons as to why the ecosystem is on the verge of collapse. These reasons are habitat loss, habitat fragmentation, climate change and invasive species.

“So we’re working on the invasive species problem first because at this point, it seemed like low-hanging fruit,” Hansen said.

Hansen later invited Tallamy to speak in front of other environmental and land rights attorneys in order to get the message out.

A few years later, Hansen won the election and became the senator for District 10.

“I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to try and take this to the next level at this point.’ I think it’s important that we work on this issue, and we figure out what the origin of this problem is, and then start to work on solutions,” Hansen said.

Very soon after entering office, Hansen created the Ecological Extinction Task Force, comprising herself, Tallamy and various environmental, business and government officials. The task force met for about nine months and determined that invasive species are “a serious statewide problem.”

Hansen said that the task force came up with “around 81 recommendations.” This then required the creation of a new organization to handle these recommendations. The result was the Delaware Native Species Commission.

“The task force just kind of verified the problem, identified some solutions, and now you have to put a vehicle in place so start implementing those solutions,” Hansen said.

Despite many businesses and organizations recognizing the dangers of selling invasive plants, Hansen said that a lot of these species “are things that people love to buy.”

One such plant is the Bradford, or Callery, pear tree, a deciduous tree known for its white flowers. Hansen said that Callery pear is very difficult to remove. If it gets cut down, more trees will grow from the roots like a Greek hydra.

English ivy, a vine known for snaking its way up trees, has been an invasive species ever since it was brought over during the colonial years, according to Hansen.

Tallamy said that even in White Clay Creek State Park, the invasive trees become green faster than their North American counterparts. Even though the native plants have now become green, several weeks ago it was just the Asian plants.

“People have gotten used to [invasive plants] for such a long time that it’s hard to convince folks that they’re really bad for the environment,” Hansen said. “The tub is overflowing, but at this point, we hope we’ve stopped the tap.”

Tallamy said that plants become invasive over time. He said that zelkova, or Japanese elm, an ornamental tree used to line streets, is not on the list, but should be.

“There’s something called lag time,” Tallamy said. “It’s between when it’s introduced and starts to be sold all over the place and then time you actually start seeing it in natural areas. It could be a long time; it could be decades. It’s not going to get on that list until it’s a giant problem. Then, of course, it’s too late.”

Tallamy agrees with Hansen that removing invasive species is incredibly difficult and that humans imported these plants just to create pretty landscapes.

“We’re destroying the world for aesthetics … it’s just not a good reason,” Tallamy said. “We have thought, forever, that humans are separate from nature. So what we need to do is change our attitude. We now have to coexist with nature or it’s going to disappear. If it disappears, we disappear.”

Tallamy said that without animals, all of the ecosystem processes to support and keep humans alive would not exist.

“So, it’s ecology 101 … that the public never took,” Tallamy said. “I hate the term ‘environmentalist’ because it suggests that only certain people need a healthy environment, nobody else needs it. It’s crazy — everybody’s an environmentalist, everybody depends entirely on the quality of Earth’s ecosystems.”

Hansen also said invasive plants are now greatly concerning both ecologists and health officials. Areas with higher concentrations of invasive plants also have more ticks. These ticks are the vectors of Lyme disease.

Businesses have been calling for this legislation for a long time, but Tallamy said that they want a ban because it would lead to unfair market practices otherwise.

Hansen said that by outlawing invasive plants, it will not necessarily affect business, only the way that people do business.

“Businesses want to do the right thing; they don’t want to sell these invasive plants,” Hansen said. “They know that if they stop selling them at their nursery and garden center all people are going to do is go down to Lowe’s or Walmart and buy them there. If you can’t buy them anywhere, though, and you start raising the understanding of the people that want to garden; they’re not going to lose any money; they’re just going to change buying habits. So people are still going to buy plants; they’re just going to buy different ones.”

SB22 specifies that violations range from $50 to $500 but only after issuing a hearing or advice about compliance.

Hansen explained that due to a lack of education, the Department of Agriculture will tell business owners why they cannot sell particular plants and provide documentation as necessary.

“So it’s a warning; you get one warning,” Hansen said. “So you get a hearing, you get education materials about the things you can’t sell, why you can’t sell them and also ‘Here are the plants that you now need to put warning labels on.’ This is not a static list.”

Although only 37 species are specified in SB22, the Department of Agriculture and others have the ability to do scientific research and add more plants to the list as necessary. The actual process of adding to the list has not yet been decided, Hansen said.

“This bill has gotten a lot of attention,” Tallamy said. “The really neat thing about this bill is it was passed unanimously from both sides of the aisle. I mean … that still amazes me so [Hansen] deserves a tremendous amount of credit for this. Everybody recognizes it as an issue.”

Hansen is optimistic about the bill’s long-term effects and encouraged people to go to their local home and garden stores and to ask the staff where their native plant section is.

“Businesses want to sell what people want to buy,” Hansen said. “So if people go in thinking they really want to buy native plants, enough people over a period of time asking that question will cause those stores to spend some time thinking about this and start putting together their native plant sections. We can even get them moving faster than when this legislation takes effect. The best thing we can do as a community is to start asking the right things. All we need to ask is ‘Where are your native plants?’”

The full text of Senate Bill No. 22 may be found here.