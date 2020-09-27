Which format of online learning is better: synchronous or asynchronous?

​

A colossal wave of new forms of online education was triggered by the coronavirus, as the world of academia faces crucial decisions about teaching through Zoom and other online mediums.

While students and professors have half-heartedly accepted what their near educational future might look like, a debate causing a dilemma for many is that of asynchronous learning versus synchronous learning — which is better?

A synchronous format resembles closely to a face-to-face interaction where the students attend class live on Zoom, whereas in an asynchronous class format, the professor posts recorded lectures so students can view them later.

“Only one of my classes this semester is completely asynchronous, and I am already having a hard time keeping up with the posted lectures,” Lia O’Brien, a senior communications major, said. “Attending a class at a specific time makes me feel much more motivated.”

While many students at the university might share O’Brien’s opinion, synchronous classes require a stable internet connection for both students and professors. With many students joining Zoom from not only outside Delaware but also different continents entirely, finding a stable internet connection might pose a problem.

The director of the Language Resource Center, Tomás McCone, talked about inequity in terms of computing equipment and internet service.

“This inequity can become an obstacle to effective participation in class and distract from the acquisition process in ways that we are only now beginning to recognize,” McCone said. “The equipment required to participate in a virtual course should probably be a requirement … just as a textbook [would be], however, not everyone has the resources to meet such a requirement.”

As for language courses specifically, McCone mentioned that a synchronous approach would allow the instructor to interact with students in a way that more closely resembles a natural encounter with a second language.

However, students who are working full-time or who have caregiving responsibilities might find an asynchronous mode of learning more suited to their time schedule, allowing them the flexibility to watch a recorded lecture whenever they want to.

“I definitely think asynchronous classes are better for students with jobs,” Nicole Travis, a sophomore communications and psychology double major, said. “Once I got the Zoom times for my few synchronous classes, I sent them to my job and had my schedule made accordingly.”

The question of which mode of learning is better does not have a simple black and white answer. There are numerous factors that come into play, such as the type of class and how it is structured, as well as the professor’s preference on teaching that class in the best possible way.

Students and professors in biological sciences, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) or language courses might lean more towards a synchronous class format as opposed to those involved in more theoretical and content-heavy courses.

“I think most students would prefer to have STEM classes in synchronous format because they require more discipline and energy,” Nayab Abid, a senior neuroscience major, said. “I am not sure if one is better than the other; I think it varies for each person and the type of classes they are taking. I am taking a lot of STEM courses, so I find [asynchronous learning] much more difficult.”

On the contrary, Mark Gockenbach, the chairperson for the Department of Mathematical Sciences, feels that an asynchronous format is more suited to students and professors in his department.

“Asynchronous classes offer maximum flexibility to students and all the materials are available online, meaning that students can go back to them as needed.” Gockenbach stated in an email. “A well-designed asynchronous course can offer more immediate reinforcement of the material; for instance, a short video can be followed by a quiz or other learning activity that allows a student to find out immediately if he or she understood the content.”

While many students and professors have a shared love for a synchronous approach due to the elements of motivation and interaction, the same synchronous classes can feel asynchronous if the students prefer to have their videos off on Zoom.

“When most cameras are off on Zoom, it almost completely takes away that feedback,” Morgan Ellithorpe, a professor of communications, said. “I find myself doing a lot more vocal pauses and other annoying habits because of it, and it also means I can’t see any confused faces that tell me to explain something again or in a different way.”

Whether it’s an asynchronous or synchronous approach, both sides of the argument raise some significant points, highlighting both advantages and drawbacks.

“For my synchronous class, the biggest challenge is keeping students engaged over Zoom,” Stefanie DeVito, a professor of biological sciences, said. “For my asynchronous class, the biggest challenge is feeling disconnected from my students.”