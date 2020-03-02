Which is the worse disease spreading in America: the coronavirus or racism?



Racism regarding the coronavirus has spread across the country with mixed reactions on the issue.

It’s not like discrimination occcurring in America is anything new. We’ve seen it countless times, so is it really surprising that the 2019 coronavirus has sparked a new wave of racism against Asians in America?

The news is littered with various counts of discrimination regarding coronavirus, such as Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-Ariz.) theory that the virus was created in a Chinese military lab as a biological weapon. College campuses are not innocent either, with University of California at Berkeley claiming that xenophobia is a natural response to a health crisis.

Despite these racist incidents around the country, it seems that Chinese students have not suffered discrimination on the university’s campus . For instance, international student Wenjin Wang was impressed with the manner the university handled the situation, refusing to give in to the panic and hysteria that has affected much of the country.

“So far I have been treated pretty much the same as before on campus,” Wang says. “I read some negative news about the discrimination against Asian students [and] people happening in some other areas, but the university’s as well as our [Sociology and Criminal Justice] department’s responses to the virus outbreak are fast and supportive, and that means a lot to us.”

However, this equality and fair treatment of Chinese students does not extend to the rest of the state, as students have reported instances of discrimination when venturing outside the safety of the campus. Ruixue Xiong, an international student from China, was initially met with mixed reactions as he entered into America.

“I got good and bad reactions from people after I got back to the U.S.,” Xiong says. “Mostly kind greetings, but I can’t forget that once, [I had] been called ‘coronavirus’ loudly on the street. I was so angry but also scared, feeling that I had not been welcomed to the U.S. at the moment.”

Similarly, Tianyi Cao claimed that he didn’t experience any sort of discrimination, but one of his Chinese friends was discriminated against at Costco when shopping with a mask on. He was surprised to hear of such an incident as he had been treated fairly by individuals on campus. Likewise, after arriving from China, Tingru Nan, an international student, was pleased with how students and faculty treated her on campus, but faced some difficulties at her job.

“My manager told me to not come back to work until 20 days after I came back from China,” Nan says. “This indeed gave me some troubles. I had to work from home, and it causes some inconvenience.”

Coronavirus symptoms can take up to 14 days to show themselves, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Although it may be difficult for some students to realize the extent of discrimination surrounding coronavirus, it is evident that racism against Asians is spreading throughout the country, even in Delaware. Now more than ever, it is important for students to stick together as a community and to treat our peers with the same respect and kindness as before the outbreak.

“I hope that UD students could really see what’s going on in China, and do not be scared of Chinese students,” Nan says. “People shouldn’t be getting too scared of this virus, as well as the students here.”