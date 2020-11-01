Why UD students are willing to #SettleForBiden

Across the internet, Democrats are uniting behind presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden under a new slogan: #SettleForBiden.

The hashtag was popularized by the recently formed “Settle for Biden” group, a self-described progressive grassroots organization composed primarily of former Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren supporters who recognize that Biden was not their ideal pick but are willing to support him as opposed to President Trump.

Emma Calhoun, a sophomore elementary education major, discussed the moment when she realized she would have to settle.

“I wasn’t originally planning on voting for Biden, but as it got closer to the election, I realized that voting third party or writing in a candidate was not logical, neither was simply not voting,” Calhoun said. “Between Biden and Trump, I knew Biden has more care for the people of our country and preserving their rights. While he is not my ideal pick, I knew he was the lesser of two evils.”

Calhoun added that she knew her vote was especially important as a resident of a swing state.

“I’m from Pennsylvania, a swing state, so that was another factor that determined my decision, since we have quite an influence on the election outcome,” Calhoun said. “No matter what, Biden seemed like the best choice at the end of the day.”

Siddharth Patel, a sophomore physics major, was disappointed at first when the primary race narrowed.

“Well, I initially didn’t like that other candidates dropped out,” Patel said. “But then I realized that it was more important to get Donald Trump out than getting a certain candidate in.”

Catherine Awad, a sophomore neuroscience major, agreed that the priority should be to get President Trump out of office.

“It’s less that I’m voting for Biden and more that I’m voting against Trump,” Awad said. “His handling of the coronavirus has been awful, and he lacks any empathy for the people suffering. He promotes racist ideals, and as a result, the character of the country as a whole has gotten drastically worse.”

Awad added that while Biden wasn’t her ideal pick, she knows that he’ll acknowledge the dangers of climate change.

“Biden might not be my first choice, but he recognizes that global warming is an existential threat,” Awad said. “He won’t give in to pressures from corporations.”

Justin Duca, a sophomore political science and energy and environmental policy major, was initially skeptical when Biden became the nominee but became more confident in the choice as time went on.

“Once Biden became the nominee, as I expected for a while, I wasn’t too thrilled at first because of how he likes to take a more moderate lane,” Duca said. “However, when he started unrolling detailed plan after plan — with about 49 on his website — it really just made me like him even more as the Democratic nominee.”

Duca added that he was impressed by Biden’s decision to create policy committees with both progressive and moderate voices. This includes the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force, which released a report that details a meticulous platform combating climate change and seeking environmental justice in August.

“It made me ever more excited to vote for Biden when it was announced he was forming policy committees with many progressive and moderate Democrats coming together to create policy,” Duca said. “I know Biden can tackle climate change, the issue of gun violence, campaign finance and so many more areas that are important to me.”