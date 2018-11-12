Why we all can’t just get along

MADDIE MCGHEE/THE REVIEW

BY

Staff Columnist

Once upon a time, aligning yourself with a political party and subscribing to some of their views did not dictate who you wanted to be friends with or who wanted to be friends with you. There was a time in my life where the label of conservative or liberal did not immediately contribute to my impression of someone’s character. This, however, is no longer the way I and many others are able to view political affiliations.

Many of those, like me, who actually feel the hatred and oppression imposed by the Trump administration have felt alienated and silenced on our opinions long before Trump was anything but a reality show host. When speaking on issues concerning race, gender or sexuality, these conversations and viewpoints have never been encouraged or well-received by those who do not share them. If you currently feel uncomfortable stating your conservative political views in certain social settings, it most likely is not due to your oppression or obstruction of free speech.

I think most of us will find that we feel “attacked” when we make statements or promote beliefs that directly harm other people. This is not an “attack” reserved for conservatives or Trump supporters. It’s the point of a society grounded in what were once basic moral values. Only when you dehumanize other people and forgo your empathy can you overlook these atrocities in the name of party affiliation. When promoting hurtful actions and rhetoric, do not expect others to quietly accept your viewpoints as if they are of no real life consequence.

If you support Trump, the reason we cannot overcome our “political differences” is not because I have some petty alignment with a political party. This is not a game. These beliefs and the policies they inspire affect real people in real time and will continue to affect and harm them for years to come.

When you align yourself with or excuse white supremacists, neo-Nazis or people who support them, I cannot overcome this because those viewpoints target and demonize me. How can someone be friends with you if you would like to see their relatives deported or erase their sexual orientation or gender identity? I certainly have no business compromising on opinions about my own right to safety and equality, and neither should anyone else. If your viewpoints are not grounded in civil outcomes, what gives you the right to demand a civil reaction?

The notion that “we can all be friends” regardless of our current political views is born purely of privilege. Sure, if you choose not to empathize with your fellow human, maybe you can overlook their pain and “get along” with those who promote their oppression. For those of us living through this oppression, this request is not only ridiculous, it is nearly impossible.

Current calls for civility are infuriatingly disingenuous, and they redirect the conversation in order to avoid real change. When we march, we are called a mob; when we kneel, we are called thugs; when we shout, we are called threatening.

Through all of his advocacy for peaceful protest, Martin Luther King Jr. was also accused of inciting violence. There is no right way to ask for your rights from someone who does not want you to have them.

Instead of constantly moving the goalpost for how you define civility, check your own motives for these critiques. Ask yourself why you would rather rebuke people protesting for their own lives before you are willing to ask why this is the only way they are heard. If you are more likely to criticize protesters than oppressive politicians and their narratives, ask yourself who you are actually trying to help.