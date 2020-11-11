Winners Rewind: A rundown of Blue Hens championship wins over the past four years

Every four years, the focus of the nation comes down to the winners — and the losers — of the presidential election. It is an American political spectacle unlike no other, just as March Madness and the College Football Playoff dominate college sports.



Courtesy of Mark Campbell/University of Delaware Athletics

Since 2016, five teams at Delaware have won either CAA or NCAA titles.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

Every four years, the focus of the nation comes down to the winners — and the losers — of the presidential election. It is an American political spectacle unlike no other, just as March Madness and the College Football Playoff dominate college sports.

Delaware sports are still months away, but with a winner take-all mentality engraved in the consciousness of millions of Americans, let’s take a look at the last four years of Delaware athletics that brought conference and national championships home.

Baseball, 2017 CAA Champions

Prior to the Blue Hen’s 2017 run to a CAA crown, the team had never won a conference title in the CAA and its last conference title came in 2001, when the Blue Hens were a part of the America East athletic conference.

Seeded fourth in the tournament, Delaware started off tournament play against the College of Charleston with a 9-0 victory and followed up that performance with a 5-3 win over Northeastern.

Over that two-game stretch to start off tournament play, Blue Hens pitchers allowed a combined total of two earned runs, six hits and 11 strikeouts in the first two games. In the win against Charleston, then-redshirt junior, Ron Marinaccio threw a 114-pitch, complete game shutout to help the Blue Hens advance.

In their next two games against UNC-Wilmington, the Delaware offense led the charge, combining for a total of 24 runs in two games against the Seahawks. In the first of the two meetings, the Delaware offense tallied eight runs in the sixth inning to help the Blue Hens pull away in a 14-8 victory.

In the championship matchup, the Blue Hens stayed hot, pulling out a 10-3 and in return found themselves packing their bags for the NCAA Regionals. In the regional tournament, Delaware was eliminated in two games, falling to Texas Tech and Arizona.

Field Hockey, 2016 CAA/NCAA Champions, 2017, 2019 CAA Champions

Of the 20 athletic teams at Delaware, the field hockey team has proven to be the most dominant team at the university since 2016. The Blue Hens field hockey team has won six of the last seven CAA titles and has made it to the CAA championship every year since 2013.

The Hens’ ability to build and sustain a dynasty is something that athletic director Chrissi Rawak wants to see in all of the teams at Delaware, as she stated after the Blue Hens captured the 2016 NCAA Division-I national championship in 2016.

“The program keeps building,” Rawak told The Review in 2016. “What I’m working hard to get all our coaches to do is building programs, not just teams. That builds sustainable success. That builds that winning culture.”

In the aforementioned 2016 title, the No. 9 ranked Blue Hens pulled off upsets against No. 8 Louisville, top-ranked Duke and No. 4 North Carolina in the three of their four tournament games. In the semifinals the Hens took down No. 14 Princeton, the only team Delaware faced with a lower ranking.

The 2016 championship is the last Division I title any Delaware team has won. Since 2016, Delaware field hockey has captured two more CAA titles in 2017 and 2019, while also making NCAA tournament appearances, with first round exits coming against Penn State and Virginia respectively.

Women’s Golf, 2016-17 CAA Champions

The women’s golf team has only been an active team at Delaware for eight years; however, that span of eight years has already seen multiple conference championships for the Blue Hens.

In the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, Delaware women’s golf won back-to-back CAA championships. The 2016-17 victory saw the Hens put up a score of 896, which gave them an 11-shot advantage by the end of the final day of the CAA tournament.

The Hens would go on to the NCAA regional tournament in Columbus, Ohio, where Delaware would place 15th and improved upon their previous placement. The Hens finished 17th at regionals the year prior.

Men’s Soccer, 2016 CAA Champions

The 2016 Delaware men’s soccer team’s journey to a CAA title came after multiple years of heartbreak prior. In 2014 and 2015, the Hens finished as CAA tournament runners-up with losses to James Madison in 2014 and Hofstra in 2015.

Going into the 2016 CAA tournament, Delaware entered with the second-best conference record in the CAA and faced Elon in the semifinals of the tournament. With the game tied at one in the 89th minute, then-senior and 2016 CAA Player of the Year, Guillermo Delgado, scored the go-ahead goal for Delaware.

That night, the Blue Hens set a tournament record for most shots in a game with 24, outshooting Elon 24-5.

In the championship game against William & Mary, the Blue Hens once again pulled out a 2-1 victory, before advancing to the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Delgado spoke to The Review after the championship win in 2016 and talked about the previous two seasons of losing in the CAA championship final.

“It’s great,” Delgado said in 2016. “I have been to the final three times and winning it now, I think this is the best feeling I could have playing college soccer.”

The Blue Hens qualified for the NCAA Tournament with the conference victory and faced the University of Providence in the first round, where the Hens fell 2-0. Delaware has not made it back to the CAA finals since 2016.

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field, 2019 CAA Champions

The most recent spring championship at Delaware came in 2019, when the women’s track and field team won its first CAA championship since 2014. The Hens finished the tournament with a score of 174, with three athletes placing first in their respective events.

Jeanette Bendolph won the 800 meter-run in a conference record of 2:08.69. Thrower Alexis Lipnicky won the javelin throw with a mark of 43.62 meters. Sprinter Halima Scott won the 200 meters in a time of 23.99.

The rest of Delaware’s points came from an effort to have multiple athletes score in the same events. This was most evident in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

The Blue Hens took second through fifth place and combined to score a total of 23 points in that event alone. The pack of Blue Hens was led by Suzanna Weir, who finished with a time of 10:51.39.

Delaware was able to do the same in the sprint events, placing at least two athletes in every open sprint event ranging from the 100-meter dash to the 400-meter dash, as well as the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles.

The Hens capped off their 2019 championship campaign by sending middle-distance runner Michaelya Meyer, thrower Myrissa McFolling-Young and pole vaulter Ashley Bailey to the NCAA East preliminary meet.