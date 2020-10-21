Winter session courses mostly online, no spring break next year, Spring 2021 semester to start Feb. 15

There will be no spring break in the Spring 2021 semester due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Spring semester will now begin on Feb. 15.



The university announced that the majority of winter session courses will be online this upcoming year. 150 new sections and nearly 1,500 additional “seats” will be available. The university will not house students on-campus unless there are extenuating circumstances. Five-week courses begin Jan. 4, and four-week courses begin Jan. 11. Registration opens Oct. 26.

Additionally, there will be no spring break for the Spring 2021 semester due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Spring semester will now begin on Feb. 15. The last day of classes will be May 18, and the final examination period will end May 27.

The university would not exactly be the first to implement this policy. Several other institutions across the country have already cancelled their spring breaks, including the University of Tennessee, the University of Florida, Baylor University, Texas Christian University, Kansas State University, the University of Kentucky, Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa and Carnegie Mellon University.

Other Big Ten universities such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Purdue University, the Ohio State University and the University of Iowa have also cancelled spring break.

The university is hoping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing travel amongst students. It will be going fully online for the last three weeks of the fall semester following Thanksgiving to avoid bringing the virus to campus after one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

Residence halls in the fall semester are operating at only 20%, but the university plans to increase those numbers in the spring.

“We plan to increase that to about 4,000 students in the spring, or about 60% of capacity,” Assanis said in an email. “Knowing how valuable the on-campus experience can be, we will give priority to first-year students, helping them build bonds with their new classmates, and to seniors, so they can pursue internships, research projects and other hands-on experiences to prepare them to enter the workforce after graduation.”

Sophomores and juniors may also be assigned spaces based on availability. All students will live in single rooms with a few exceptions. The university may open up another dining hall — apart from Pencader Dining Hall, the sole dining space on campus currently — based on need. Residence Life and Housing should be communicating more information within the next week.

Spring courses will be taught face-to-face “whenever possible.” Classes with 50 or more students will remain online, but “smaller in-person breakout sessions will be offered where possible.” Spring registration will begin on Nov. 9.

The university announced on July 1 that class schedules would be in hybrid format but rescinded their statement just three weeks later, informing students that most classes would be delivered online instead.

Sports postponed from this fall semester will hold spring seasons beginning Jan. 23. Winter sports will begin Nov. 25. Spring sports schedules have not changed as of the posting of this article.