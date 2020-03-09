Women’s basketball goes 2-0 on the weekend, will be sixth seed in CAA tournament



The Blue Hens went 2-0 on the weekend, including defeating UNC Wilmington on Senior Day.

The women’s basketball team finished off it’s regular season at the Bob Carpenter Center, defeating the College of Charleston 63-54 and the University of North Carolina-Wilmington (UNCW) 61-57.

On Thursday night against Charleston, the Blue Hens got off to a slow start and with 7:27 in the second quarter trailed 24-14. The Blue Hens tried to match the fast-paced play of Charleston early, but had little success. Head Coach Natasha Adair used a timeout after a Charleston layup to try and regroup her team.

“That pace was causing havoc for us offensively,” Adair said. “We weren’t in an offensive rhythm. It was just a matter of slowing down and not playing that kind of hectic pace.”

As time expired in the first half, sophomore forward Jasmine Dickey blocked a Charleston shot that had the Delaware bench ecstatic, capping off a 14-4 run for the Blue Hens and kept the game tied at 28-28 heading into the break.



Samone Defreese put up 20 points in the victory against Charleston.

In the second half Delaware pulled away, outscoring Charleston 35-26. Delaware had three players finish with double-doubles. Samone Defreese finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Nicole Enabosi had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Jasmine Dickey finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior Rebecca Lawrence led the charge on the defensive end as Delaware held the Cougars to under 27% shooting in the second half. Lawrence set the school record in blocks with 10, which included six that came in the first half.

“[Lawrence] comes to work, she works her butt off, she’s probably one of the hardest most consistent workers,” Adair said. “At halftime I said, ‘They hate you Bec, ‘cause they can’t get to the rim.’”



Rebecca Lawrence set the school record in blocks with 10.



On Senior Day against UNCW, both teams shot poorly from the field with Delaware shooting just over 21% and UNCW at 25%. By the end of the first half both teams would improve their numbers, as Delaware took a 22-21 lead heading into halftime.

The shooting picked up in the second half with Delaware shooting 48.5% from the field. UNCW countered this with a 48% clip of its own.

In the fourth quarter, UNCW guard Lacey Suggs guided the Seahawks on an 11-4 run, giving UNCW a 51-45 lead with 5:59 left in the game. Suggs finished with 22 points.

Delaware reverted to a full court press on defense and in-turn outscored UNCW 16-6 over the final stretch of the game. Guards Abby Gonzales and Paris McBride hit critical free throws in the final 30 seconds that helped seal the win for the Blue Hens.



Nicole Enabosi helped lead Delaware to victory over Charleston and UNCW.



“We showed some grittiness and some toughness and then poise,” Adair said. “This is the momentum you want to take to a tournament because it shows that you can fight down the stretch.”

By going 2-0 over the weekend, the Blue Hens moved up in the standings of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and are currently ranked as the sixth seed entering the CAA tournament. The sixth seed enables Delaware to avoid the play-in-day on the first day.

Delaware is going into the CAA tournament and is winning at the right time.

“The season has had highs and lows, but again we’re playing better right now, we are peaking at the right time,” Adair said. “We’re going to go and fight, fight our hearts out.”