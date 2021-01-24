Women’s basketball remains unbeaten in conference play with win over UNCW

Saturday afternoon at the Bob Carpenter Center, the Delaware women’s basketball team scored a 73-66 win against UNC-Wilmington (3-6, 0-3).



Courtesy of Ryan Griffith/Delaware Athletics

Another solid outing from Jasmine Dickey led to another win for Delaware women’s basketball.

BY

Senior Sports Reporter

Saturday afternoon at the Bob Carpenter Center, the Delaware women’s basketball team scored a 73-66 win against UNC-Wilmington (3-6, 0-3). The Seahawks were playing their first game in 20 days, after back-to-back postponements against conference opponents in James Madison and Towson.

Meanwhile, Delaware (10-1, 7-0) came into their fourth conference series atop the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) standings, having completed series sweeps against the Northeastern, William & Mary and Hofstra.

The Blue Hens started off slow in the first quarter, trailing 18-16. The Seahawks shot 54% from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds compared to Delaware’s 25% shooting mark and eight rebounds in the opening quarter.

Delaware took the lead back in the second quarter, led by junior guard Jasmine Dickey. Despite only going 3 of 11 from the field, she scored 15 of the team’s 32 first-half points. The Blue Hens went into halftime up 32-29, and amassed 16 more field goal attempts than UNCW.

Coach Natasha Adair noted that the team had a “long talk at halftime” which helped propel them to a more successful second half. Delaware forced three consecutive UNCW turnovers, and translated them into two quick layups for Dickey. Leading 36-29, the Blue Hens scored six more points off turnovers and Dickey hit two free throws to increase the lead to 44-29.

“Our fast-break is what really pushes us, and it starts with defense,” Dickey said in a post-game press conference. “Pushing and getting those transition points set the tempo for the rest of the [quarter] and the game.”

This 12-0 run did indeed set the tone of the quarter, as Delaware opened up a 56-39 lead heading into the final quarter. The Blue Hens forced 10 turnovers in the third quarter alone, while draining 8 of 12 field goals and 7 of 12 free throw attempts.

The visitors challenged Delaware early in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit down to 12 points on numerous occasions. However, the Blue Hens countered, notably with a reverse layup by senior point guard Paris McBride and later, a made three-pointer by junior guard Jewel Smalls.

However, thanks to five consecutive made free throws late in the fourth, UNCW cut their deficit to seven, at 70-63 with under two minutes left. Freshman guard Tyi Skinner immediately answered for Delaware, though, drawing a foul on a long-range attempt and sinking all three of her free throw attempts.

Seahawks’ junior guard Za’nautica Downs cut the lead to 73-66 with under a minute left by way of an old-fashioned three-point play, but the scoring stopped there for both teams. The seven-point margin of victory is the smallest for Delaware in conference play, tied with their second game versus Northeastern.

Dickey led the Blue Hens in scoring with 23 points, hitting 7 of 17 shots and 8 of 10 free throws. Smalls had a career day, recording 16 points off the bench in 21 minutes of action. Ty Battle put up her eighth double-double of the season, with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

While Dickey led the team in scoring, she only played 27 minutes thanks to a rotation that saw nine players on the court for at least 10 minutes. Namely, Smalls replaced Dickey at key points during the game, and the Blue Hen offense remained effective.

“We’re going to feed that hot hand, whoever that may be,” Adair said. “Dickey went out, and we didn’t skip a beat, because [Smalls] came in and knocked down shots when we needed them.”

“Once I hit one [shot], they kept feeding me and [my teammates] trusted me to score,” Smalls said of her performance. “I just tried to produce to the best of my ability.”

For the Seahawks, Downs led the offense with 23 points of her own — 13 of those coming from the free-throw line. Freshman guard Taylor Webster had 14 points, and senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek notched 13 points and 9 rebounds.

The Blue Hen women will look to complete the sweep in the Sunday matinee right back at the Bob Carpenter Center. A win would put their conference record at 8-0, which would be the best conference start for the team since 2012-13, when they won all 18 of their conference games en route to a CAA Championship.

Looking past this weekend, Delaware has five series and 10 games left in conference play and the regular season. Some of the CAA’s top teams loom ahead, such as James Madison (6-4, 2-1) and Drexel (6-3, 3-1).

Adair believes her team will need to improve defensively when Delaware faces some of the league’s top teams.

“We’re going to have to play more consistent defensively,” Adair said. “Teams are going to go on runs, but we have to learn how to sustain a lead [and] put our foot on the gas.”