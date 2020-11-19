Women’s basketball to face five non-conference opponents in 2020

The Delaware women’s basketball team completed its 2020 schedule by releasing its non-conference schedule with five out of conference matchups to take place prior to its Jan. 2 start of conference play.



Courtesy of University of Delaware Athletics

The women’s basketball team is set to face five non-conference opponents this winter.

The Blue Hens will host two games at the Bob Carpenter Center, with matchups on Nov. 25 against Salem University (W.V.) and against the Big East’s Georgetown on Dec. 10. The team will be on the road for the remaining three matchups against interstate rival Delaware State on Dec. 2, the ACC’s Pittsburgh on Dec. 6 and George Washington on Dec. 20.

According to bluehens.com, the university will be taking a “phased approach” in regard to fan attendance and will not permit fans in the Nov. 25 game against Salem, with decisions on fan attendance of future games coming at a later time.

The five non-conference opponents combined for a record of 44-103 last season, with George Washington having the best win percentage of 46.7%. Last season, Delaware lost to both Delaware State and George Washington at the Bob Carpenter Center.

The Blue Hens are coming off a 12-17 season, in which the team went 4-7 in out of conference matchups and 8-10 in the CAA. The team returns starter Jasmine Dickey, who was recently named to the Preseason All-CAA First Team. Along with Dickey, fellow junior Paris McBride looks to fill the role of guard Abby Gonzales, who graduated last season.

The Blue Hens also added two transfers who sat out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer requirements.

Indiana State transfer Ty Battle averaged 7.6 points per game and 6.3 rebounds in her time at Indiana State and is listed as a forward. George Washington transfer Chyna Latimer is currently listed as at guard and forward. In last season at George Washington, Latimer averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

The Nov. 25 matchup against Salem is set to tip-off at 2 p.m. and the Dec. 10 matchup against Georgetown is set to start at 6 p.m. All other non-conference starts are still to be determined.