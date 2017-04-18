Women’s golf repeats as CAA Tournament Champions



For the second consecutive season, Delaware’s women’s golf team has won the CAA conference title.

Following a spring season in which they posted two top-five finishes but no wins, the Blue Hens women’s golf team was eager to make some noise at the CAA Championship in a bid for their second consecutive conference title.

The team did not disappoint, riding strong performances in the final two rounds all the way to the championship.

The tournament took place over the weekend and was played on the par 72 Blue Heron Course at the Ford’s Colony Country Club in Williamsburg, Va.

The Hens put up a solid round on Friday, the first day of competition, carding a 306 combined score. The count was enough to pull the Hens into a tie for fourth out of eight teams with Elon. Eight CAA teams participated in the tournament. Sophomore Ashley Dingman led the way for the Blue Hens, posting a 74 in the first round, which was good for seventh overall in the individual standings.

On Saturday, the Hens came out and played a team-round to remember. The squad improved 11 strokes on its score from the previous morning, putting up a combined score of 295. Freshman Ariane Klotz matched her career-best by shooting an even par 72 that included three birdies.

The round pushed the Hens all the way up to sole-possession of first place in the team standings. They held a two stroke advantage over UNCW, 601-603, after Saturday’s final scorecard had been tallied.

On the final day of competition, the Hens continued their stellar and were able to pull away from the field for good. Freshman Arian Klotz played the best round of her career by carding a 70, which was also the lowest individual round of the day. The Blue Hens posted the lowest team score for the second consecutive day and ended up easing their way to an 11-stroke victory over the runner-up College of Charleston.

“It’s tough to enter the final round with the lead, but the girls exceeded my expectations and did a great job,” Head Coach Patty Post said. “The future is bright for this program; we’re doing all of the right things and just need to continue to work hard.”