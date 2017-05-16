Women’s golf succesful season comes to a close



Delaware’s women’s golf team finished 15 out of 18 teams at the NCAA tournament regionals.

The Blue Hens women’s golf team capped off a successful season, finishing 15th out of 18 teams at the NCAA Regionals Tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

Delaware finished with a three round total of 938, recording their best individual round on Wednesday with a score of 308. Fourth ranked Florida won the tiebreaker with 12th ranked South Carolina to win the tournament.

“Playing at NCAA Regionals is such a rewarding learning experience because you get to play alongside some of the best teams in the nation,” senior Grace Chua wrote in an email statement. “I think being there for the second time this year made me less nervous about the competition and made me realize that we deserved to be there as a team.”

Chua finished with a 238 for the tournament, which earned her 70th place. Senior Vitoria Teixeira had the lowest total on Wednesday with a one over par at 73. She also birdied five times and tied for 59th place overall individually. Sophomore Ashley Dingman tied for 37th place individually with a three round score of 230.

“Finishing 37th among some of the best players in the country was very encouraging and a great motivation to keep doing what I am doing,” Dingman wrote in an email statement. “I think for us, Regionals was what we expected it to be. The experience was one that I, as well as the rest of the team, will not forget. I know this team has the potential to make the championship tournament and it’s just a matter of time.”

Head Coach Patty Post has had tremendous success in the six-year history of the program. She has guided the Hens to two straight CAA titles which amounted to two straight trips to the NCAA Regionals. Graduating only two seniors, Post has a lot to look forward to with this team.

“I am very proud of the progress we have made in six years,” Post wrote in an email statement. “I had a wonderful group of girls that started the program and bought into what I thought we were capable of accomplishing. We feel the future is certainly bright, but we have to be really diligent and understand how much effort is necessary to achieve our goals.”

Delaware will look to make a run at Nationals next year with seven players from this year’s squad intending on returning.

“As a senior, it has been a real pleasure and a learning experience being in a team that has been growing since my first day here,” Teixeira wrote in an email statement. “I strongly believe this team has a bright future ahead of them, and knowing that I was a great factor on that journey is very satisfying, and I am definitely proud to be a Blue Hen.”