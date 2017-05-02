Women’s golf takes a swing at regionals



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

The women’s golf team reacts to their selection to the NCAA regionals at Ohio State University. They will compete from May 8-10.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

For the second-consecutive season, Delaware will be heading to their 2nd straight NCAA Regionals after successfully defending their CAA title. The Blue Hens will enter the Regionals as the 16 seed out of 18 teams. The Regionals will be hosted by Ohio State and will be played on May 8-10, taking place at the Ohio State University Golf Club.

“We are all really excited to be part of the NCAA Regionals,” senior Grace Chua said. “Going in we have more experience this year, the team has been playing really well so we are excited to have the opportunity to make it to Nationals.”

Delaware’s 75.9 average round for the season is the lowest in the six year history of the program. The team has posted six top five finishes on the season, led by CAA Rookie of the Year Ariane Klotz. Klotz, a first team all-CAA selection, led the team with a 74.90 stroke average, the lowest single season average in school history.

“We came into the tournament and believed in ourselves and knew that we could do it,” senior Vitoria Teixeira said. “We know we have a better chance than last year to make it so we are just going to go out there and try to have fun on the golf course”

It doesn’t seem to be hard to have fun one the course when you win as much as these Blue Hen golfers have. The winning doesn’t have to stop here.

“This isn’t the end for us. I think we have the potential to move on to Nationals,” sophomore Ashley Dingman said. “It’s really exciting to be a part of this and I’m really excited for our team. The sky’s the limit for this program.”

The Blue Hens are lead by sixth year head coach Patty Post. Post won CAA Coach of the Year after leading the Hens to their first CAA title. Post guided the Hens back to the top of the CAA this year.

“They’ve worked hard, they’ve done the work behind the scenes and now I will just let them go on autopilot and let them do what they know how to do,” Post said. “These are the most fun times, you don’t always know if you’ll make it to Nationals so we are just going to have as much fun as we can.”