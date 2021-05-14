Women’s ice hockey continues to make the most out of their pandemic-plagued season

Courtesy of Teddy Gelman/The Review

After reduced participation and the coronavirus pandemic, one club sports team made the best out of an uncertain situation.

The university’s club sports were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and for club sports athletes, this has caused a lot of uncertainty.

When Delaware varsity athletics returned in the fall of 2020, athletes were subjected to strict protocols to be able to compete and be around their teammates. The strict protocols included rapid COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and social distancing. However, for club sports athletes, these protocols did not necessarily apply because the status of many club sports teams’ seasons were in jeopardy.

After reduced participation and the cloud of COVID-19 hanging over club sports teams, one team made the best out of the uncertain situation.

The Delaware club Women’s Ice Hockey team, which has had just one losing season in the last six years, was forced to make the most out of the pandemic-plagued 2020-2021 season.

The Women’s Ice Hockey team usually plays the majority of its games in the fall, but for obvious reasons, its slate of games for this season was cancelled. The lack of a competitive season was certainly hard for the players on the team.

“It’s been tough, when we found out our season was going to get cancelled, we were kind of hoping that throughout the summer that things would get back to normal and obviously COVID blew up more,” Women’s Ice Hockey President and Captain Shannon McDermott said. “So, it was definitely tough not having a season our first semester of my senior year.”

With their season cancelled, the Women’s Ice Hockey team wasn’t quite sure what their next step should be. The team had no games and no practices, but to stay sharp, the team began attending clinics with Delaware’s three Mens’ Ice Hockey club teams.

These clinics provided players an opportunity to work on their craft, but it exemplifies the challenges that members of the team have faced in the last year, including meeting their own teammates.

“Getting here this last semester, freshmen weren’t on campus, so that’s almost like half of our team right there that we didn’t get to meet until this semester,” Women’s Ice Hockey Captain Courtney Marino said.

Luckily for the Women’s Ice Hockey team, they were allowed to resume practicing this spring. Though the team still wouldn’t play any games, the opportunity to practice was better than nothing and gave the team’s seniors a chance to have a semblance of a hockey season.

“We wanted to prepare for next year too,” McDermott said. “So we wanna make sure those new girls are bonding with the team and that we’re getting a flow on the ice, and the coaches and leadership wanted to give the seniors a last hurrah even if we weren’t playing games.”

The team has instead resorted to weekly practices at Delaware’s Fred Rust Arena. These practices oftentimes include scrimmages to at least mimic that game experience for the team.

Though the last year has posed many challenges for Delaware athletics, its myriad of teams — whether Division 1, intramural or club — have capitalized on the opportunity to safely return to action.

For teams like the Women’s Ice Hockey team, the ability just to practice is worth it after the pandemic halted their scheduled season.

“I like being able to practice and I’m grateful at least,” Marino said. “Personally, as a captain, I just want to be there, and I just enjoy playing the game.”