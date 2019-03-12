Women’s lacrosse brings too little too late against Coastal Carolina



Delaware has had an up and down start to its season.

Delaware’s women’s lacrosse team fought a tough battle in their non-conference game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, March 9. The home game ended as a 14-10 loss for the Blue Hens.

Coastal Carolina first put themselves on the board seven minutes into the game with a goal by midfielder Jordan Harrell. The Blue Hens attempted to respond quickly, with shots by Sarah Bedard and Claire D’Antonio, but they could not find the back of the net.

They finally managed a response five minutes later with a goal by midfielder Mia DeRuggiero, her fourth of the season.

After this, the game was dominated by parallels: Coastal Carolina scored one, and Delaware followed. Coastal scored two, and then so did Delaware. In these two Delaware goals, Sarah Bedard scored her seventh goal of the season and Christine Long her fifteenth. Long also scored her sixteenth later on during this match.

A free position attempt at three seconds left in the first half put Coastal Carolina on the board one more time.

Although Delaware started the second half strong with Long’s second goal, Coastal Carolina upped their pressure and scored four times in just a few minutes’ time.

Supporters in the audience remarked that the referees’ calls were questionable in terms of free position shots resulting in goals for both teams.

Nevertheless, Delaware managed to close the score gap to nine to seven when Claire D’Antonio scored her seventh goal of the season and Caroline Farley, her second in the match.

Coastal Carolina added four more goals to the scoreboard, which seemed to spark new determination in Delaware players, because they quickly responded in a barrage of three goals in the last three minutes, their last one happening with just sixteen seconds left on the clock.

Coastal Carolina wrapped up by putting one last goal through the net at just one second left, and the game ended in a 14-10 finish.

Despite the loss, Delaware players accomplished several feats: Mia DeRuggiero assisted a game-best four times, and Caroline Farley tied for second in Delaware stadium history and third in Blue Hens’ single game history with eight draw controls. She has also scored at least once in every game this season.

Delaware also nearly doubled Coastal Carolina in its number of draw controls, 17 to nine.

“For Delaware women’s lacrosse, we didn’t play to our full potential,” Head Coach Kateri Linville said following the game. “I thought that we allowed the physicality of our opponents and the inconsistency in the officiating to impact us, and we didn’t play discipline so you saw us get some cards — and that’s always kind of a tell tale sign of our ability to be successful — so I think from our mentality, we have some work to do. I know this team can do that work. We didn’t do it today and you can see how that added up in terms of win-loss.”

At the same time, Delaware’s ability to bounce back at the end of the game was cause for praise as well.

“I think we did what we could in the home stretch, you to know to make some adjustments, put them under pressure, but we just did it a little too late,” Linville said.

Delaware continues in its non-conference games until April 5, playing this Wednesday in a home game against George Mason at 3 p.m.