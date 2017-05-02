Women’s lacrosse charges ahead to CAA Championship



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Delaware punched their ticket to the CAA tournament, which will take place this weekend at Towson University.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

The Blue Hens women’s lacrosse team capped off their fifth consecutive winning season with a 16-9 win at Drexel on Saturday afternoon, clinching a spot in this weekend’s upcoming CAA Championship Tournament.

Four different players netted hat tricks for the Hens. Junior Megan Santoleri led the way, setting a new career high with four goals. Junior Becky Gohsler, senior Kirsten Hale and sophomore Caroline Farley all found the net three times.

The Hens were locked in a tight 8-7 battle with the Dragons at the half, before exploding down the stretch to outscore Drexel 8-2 in the second half to secure the comfortable victory.

“Overall this was a great team win in a must-win game,” head coach Kateri Linville said. “The team knows what they want and I think we’re clicking at the right time, which is super important. We’re going to continue to aspire to play our best game, which is still down the road.”

The Hens will need to play their best game if they have thoughts of upsetting top-seeded James Madison on Friday afternoon in the first round of the CAA tournament. The Dukes have only lost one game in the conference all year, and boast out-of-conference wins against the likes of Virginia Tech and UConn.

The good news for Blue Hens lacrosse fans? The Hens will enter the game with the right measure of confidence — JMU’s lone conference loss came at the hands of the Hens on April 23.

It will be a match-up of strength versus strength in Friday’s rematch. The Hens boast the conference’s best defense in terms of average goals against, allowing opponents to find the back of the net 8.44 times per game. On the flip side, James Madison is the conference’s second highest scoring team, netting 219 goals on the season for an average of 12.88 per game.

The Hens will look to Gohsler to continue to power the offense over the weekend. The midfielder is far and away the team’s leading scorer, notching 34 goals on the season. Senior attacker Jamie Schwartz also figures to be a key cog in the offense –– she leads the team in assists with 20 but can also find her own shot if need be, evidenced by her 21 goals this season.

Elon will take on Towson in Friday night’s evening game to round out the four-team field. The winners of the two semifinals will earn a day of rest on Saturday, before colliding in the CAA Championship Final at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The championship game will be broadcast on the American Sports Network.