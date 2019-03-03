Women’s lacrosse falls to No. 18 Georgetown

BY

Senior Reporter

With the game tied at seven at halftime, the Georgetown Hoyas used a big second half run to pull away from the Blue Hens in a women’s lacrosse matchup Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Sydney Rausa scored three goals against Georgetown.

Delaware (2-3) scored the first goal of the contest when attacker Christine Long found the back of the net in the first six minutes, one of three goals for Long. Georgetown countered with two goals followed by two more from the Blue Hens.

Georgetown (4-1) managed to rally to score the next four goals of the game. The Blue Hens answered though with four goals of their own, only halted by a Georgetown goal with 5:58 left in the first half.

The Blue Hens could not muster the same kind of poise from the first half as they were outscored 8-4 in the second half.

Long and Sydney Rausa led the Hens with three goals each. Rausa registered her third straight game with a hat trick. Sarah Bedard and Claire D’Antonio each had two goals to round out the scoring for the Blue Hens.

Taylor Gebhardt and Morgan Ryan controlled the offense for the Hoyas with four goals each. The Hoyas had 11 assists opposed to the Hens’ eight. Both teams struggled with turnovers, with the Delaware committing 16 and the Hoyas 20, 11 of which were caused by the Blue Hens.

The Blue Hens did have a season best 19 points and eight assists.

“I was proud of how our team competed today,” Head Coach Kateri Linville said. “We had a lot more people stepping up across the field and in all of our units and contributing to our success. We played tough against a quality opponent. I think in terms of runs they went on a few and we were able to kill some of those streaks but they definitely had the momentum, and we struggled to build that momentum, those areas where you can seperate yourself, win a possession play and get the ball back, we didn’t build that way and that’s something we gotta get back to.”

Delaware will have a week off until a match up against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, March 9 at noon. Fans can catch a double header as the men’s lacrosse team faces Binghamton at 3 p.m. Both teams will be supporting One Love awareness to provide attention to unhealthy relationships.