Women’s soccer drops third straight game to Seton Hall

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

Delaware women’s soccer fell to 1-3 after a late goal by Seton Hall’s Emma Ramsay propelled the Pirates to a 1-0 victory.

BY

Senior Reporter

A late goal by Seton Hall’s Emma Ramsay in the 70th minute on Sunday sent Delaware home with its third loss of the season in a 1-0 defeat.

The Ramsay goal came on an afternoon where the Blue Hens outperformed Seton Hall in the shots on goal category. Delaware tallied a total of eleven shots by the end of the match, with six coming in the first half. Seton Hall finished with seven shots.

“This is the second game in a row where we’ve played a team off the field and we’ve lost the game,” Delaware head coach Mike Barroqueiro said.

Barroqueiro said his team focused on creating more “dangerous chances” heading into the game after not doing so in Delaware’s 2-0 loss against Monmouth. Those chances however were kept at bay by Seton Hall goalkeeper Grace Gordon, who finished with six saves. Delaware’s Lauren Krinsky finished with three saves.

“It was a focus for us after the Monmouth game, we talked a lot over the last two days about trying to turn possession into dangerous chances,” Barroqueiro said. “I was really pleased with the amount of opportunities we created; we just got to be more clinical in those opportunities.”

The loss leaves the Blue Hens with a record of 1-3 on the season and at the bottom of the Colonial Athletic Association standings, although it is still early in the season. Delaware has a total of five more non-conference matchups until it begins conference play on Sept. 26 against Northeastern.

Barroqueiro attributes some of his team’s early season struggles to the amount of youth on the team’s roster with 17 freshmen and sophomores.

“When you’re young and you’re talented you can go into games and play really well, but until you start winning there is always that little, creeping feeling in the back of your mind when something is going to go wrong, and I think that’s what we are battling right now,” Barroqueiro said.

Despite the large number of freshmen and inexperience among sophomores due to last spring’s shortened season, Barroqueiro believes the growth among his group will show as the season continues.

“The team that we are now is not going to be the team that we are four, five weeks from now,” Barroqueiro said. “I think the growth over the course of the season will be exponential.”

Delaware’s next two matchups are on the road at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, on Sept. 2 and at Liberty on Sept. 5 before heading back home to face St. John’s on Sept. 9.