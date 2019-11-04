Women’s soccer loses heartbreaker to James Madison 3-2 in overtime as historic season comes to an end.



Dani Kabat and the other seniors have turned this program around and helped Delaware attain it’s best season in recent memory.

Sports can bring the highest of highs and lowest of lows. The Blue Hens women’s soccer team looked like it was heading to the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship game, being up 2-1 with two minutes remaining but James Madison (JMU) knocked in a goal with 1:39 remaining to send the game to overtime. JMU ultimately prevailed 3-2, ending women’s soccer’s season.

In overtime, Delaware looked to end things early when sophomore forward/midfielder Sara D’Appolonia found an opening with only the goalie to beat, but JMU goalkeeper Hannah McShea made a miraculous diving save. This was one of Delaware’s four shots in the overtime period, but none of them found the back of the net.



Sophomore forward/midfielder Sarah D’Appolonia led the team in goals (8) and added three game-winning goals on the season.

With about 30 seconds left in overtime, the game looked like it would need a second overtime, but JMU got a corner kick with 27 seconds left and managed to set up, pass and score on a header.

JMU put the pressure on the Blue Hens all day, sending in 21 shots on the night (14 on goal) as opposed to the Blue Hens 13 (7 on goal). Sophomore goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein was kept busy with 11 saves on the day.

Despite the bittersweet ending, the 2019 women’s soccer season was one to remember. The 12 wins are the most for the program in 25 years, and the nine shutouts are the second most ever. They had the program’s most overtime wins, and they had their highest ever finish in the CAA. The team was one of four teams in the country to improve its win total from the previous year by eight.



Junior forward Riley Rixon scored her first goal of the season against JMU.

On top of that, they had a school record six student-athletes receive All-CAA Honors and Awards. Junior defender/midfielder Olivia Schuck is the first Blue Hen to receive a major conference award, being named the CAA Defensive Player of the Year. She was also named to the All-CAA First Team. Joining her on the first team was D’Appolonia who led the team with seven goals on the year. Senior midfielder Jessica Kennett, Stablein and junior defender Maria Gentile earned second team honors. Freshman forward Claudia Benz earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team.