Yale snaps Delaware’s two-game win streak



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Freshman Ryan Allen has scored 35 points in his past two games.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Delaware lost to the Yale Bulldogs 76-66 Monday night, after a hot start from the Bulldogs buried the Blue Hens early.

Yale led by as many as 24 after hitting four of their first five three-point attempts. The Bulldogs have won the four previous meetings between the two schools, including last year’s 81-63 game in New Haven, Conn.

An inconsistent offense coupled with a struggling defense hurt the Blue Hens’ attempt to keep up with the Bulldogs. Yale shot 53 percent from three-point range for the game. Despite guard Anthony Mosley’s game-high 23 points, 19 of which came in the second half, and a strong 16-point game from freshman guard Ryan Allen, the Blue Hens were unable to mount a comeback.

So far this season, Delaware has wins against Richmond, Wesley College, North Carolina Wesleyan and Longwood. Losses include Bradley, UNCG and Yale.

The Hens have benefited from the addition of several key recruits — Allen, guard Kevin Anderson and forward Chyree Walker. Anderson, who missed Monday’s game with a head injury, had started each game prior to injury. Through six games, he is averaging 11.8 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. Walker has provided depth in the frontcourt off the bench, averaging 4.5 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Returning starters include Mosley, junior forward Eric Carter and sophomore guard Ryan Daly. Daly was named the CAA men’s basketball player of the week on Nov. 13. Mosley is averaging 12.0 points per game and 2.6 assists per game. Carter is averaging 10.2 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game and is shooting a 65.5 field goal percentage.

Other notable players include junior Darian Bryant and sophomore forward Derrick Woods who just posted his first double-double with career-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds vs North Carolina Wesleyan and also added 11 points and nine rebounds against Longwood. Bryant is averaging 3.6 points per game and 1.9 rebounds per game.

The Hens will play Navy on Friday at 7 p.m. in Annapolis, Md. Navy is 5-3 on the season and most recently beat Denver 79-71 on Nov. 26. Delaware will later play Buffalo on Dec. 6.

As the Hens look to add wins and improve their record, all eyes will be on the upcoming game versus Notre Dame on Dec. 9 at the Bob Carpenter Center.