Yikhes and post-Soviet social status

Kushkova’s presentation revealed her extensive knowledge on Jewish history.

Before the Russian Revolution was in full swing, the Jewish population in Western Russia was divided into “Shtetls,” which is the Yiddish word for “little townships.” Anna Kushkova, a researcher working toward her second doctoral degree at the University of North Carolina, ventured to these traditional areas of Eastern Europe, gaining a post-Soviet view of Jewish social status.

Kushkova earned her first PhD in History from the European University at St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Russia. To conduct her research, she followed the traditional geographical and ethnic lines of the Shtetls to learn about the ethnic template for Jewish social status.

The area she studied covered Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania and Moldova. The term for the Jewish-specific social status is “yikhes,” which was also researched by Simon An-sky, a Belarusian playwright who also researched ethnography in the area from 1911-1914.

“The area was known as the ‘Pale of Settlement’ and from 1791-1917, it was part of the Russian Empire,” Kushkova says. “The Jews were not allowed to leave.”

Yikhes, she says, is harder to narrow down. It is a cultural, social and religious form of status within the Jewish community. It means different things to different families, and the traits of “high yikhes” vary through the years and within regions.

“There has always been a big problem with translation, and many places provide different definitions,” Kushkova says. “Such as well-born Jews, wealthy Jews, beautiful Jews, men of silk.”

In modern areas of Shtetl, Kushkova interviewed families and members of the community, sometimes as many as four or five times, ensuring that she would get the most consistent information possible and understand what yikhes meant to them.

For most families, it was a sign of being wealthy. Sometimes, it was also a sign of being highly educated or of a woman having married into a family of extreme wealth. Many families believed rabbis were men of high yikhes, while others thought becoming a rabbi was a sign that man could not achieve anything else.

“High yikhes was a way to distinguish themselves from other Jews; they know who they are, and those with high yikhes did not communicate to those without yikhes,” Kushkova says. “It was an economic unit, connecting local peasants with agricultural producers.”

Oftentimes, the more orthodox a Jew, the higher the yikhes. It also depended on family history, where the family came from, the distance their home was from true Jerusalem and their ethnicity. But sometimes, the concept was also used a joke.

“There is the phrase of ‘yikhes in the bathhouse’ because everybody has the same yikhes when they’re in a bathhouse,” Kushkova says. “Everybody is naked, and you cannot see their wealth or their education.”

Most times, especially in the earlier years before the Revolution, it was impossible to apply yikhes to a non-Jewish person. However, a woman could gain high yikhes if she married a KGB, or Russian secret service, member. Today, it can be used for some scenarios which involve non-Jewish people.

Kushkova also explained that in the pre-Soviet era, a woman traditionally could only gain yikhes through marriage to a man with high yikhes, but today, she can be scrutinized on her own social status, although she could never achieve the status of a rabbi.

“After the 1990s, they began to look for new routes of nobility,” Kushkova says. “Now there is a generation of new possibilities for the term yikhes within many communities.”