You’ll like “The Mic”

The Mic hosted a side-splitting stand up comedy event on March 18th.

As the university’s spring semester reaches its halfway point, all students can relate to the tidal wave of pressure looming over them in the form of constant deadlines, exams and application after application for internships and jobs. The perpetual grind of this hectic and demanding college life is truly daunting, and any short escape is much appreciated.

What better way to escape and alleviate this tension than through a comic relief? Every story needs one, after all.

On March 18, a hearty crowd of Blue Hens found their relief onstage at Pearson Hall as the university’s finest comics collaborated to bring life to “The Mic.”

The limelight practically sparkled from the enthusiasm and charisma of some of the most bravely candid young men and women in Newark. The crowd was simultaneously elated and horrified as their shameless entertainers laid it all out onstage. No detail was omitted: The young comics shared stories of shattered dreams, thrown-out applications, endless rejections and horrible, disappointing sex.

The crowd was ablaze with laughter by the show’s finale with a standout performance by Natalie Haytayan. A self-proclaimed “nasty girl,” Haytayan made light of her many frustrations and rejections experienced while playing the dating game in Newark. To add insult to injury, she lamented over the rejection of a cat-adoption application. Getting used to rejection can be a useful thing in the world of entertainment, however.

A 21-year-old communications major, Haytayan hopes to find a career in production and TV, a highly competitive field where job prospects are low and rejections are overwhelmingly high. No stranger to the industry, however, Haytayan has been performing since the age of 15. Heavily influenced by famous comedians like Sarah Silverman, Gilda Radner and Eddie Murphy, Haytayan has come into her own as a talented and experienced comedy writer.

When asked what inspired her to perform, her reply was simple: “My clumsy life.”

This information would seem to check out, as she was also voted “most dramatic” and “most clumsy” in high school.

“I love it so much,” Haytayan says of performing onstage. “It’s the one thing that makes me happy.”

Editor’s Note: Natalie Haytayan has contributed to The Review in the past.