Young Americans for Liberty stage demonstration for constitutional rights



David Russell/THE REVIEW

Various cardboard headstones were made to represent the alleged destruction of civil liberties.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

For most, Halloween is a time to dress in creative outfits, indulge on sweets and relieve pent-up frustration. But for the Young Americans for Liberty (YAL), the holiday presented a chance to convey their messages in unorthodox ways.

YAL is a national organization that emphasises the preservation of all constitutional rights, though the first, second and fourth amendments have come to the forefront as of late. There are a total of 906 YAL chapters nationwide, all of which are not affiliated with any political party. YAL’s self-described mission is to identify, educate, train and mobilize young people dedicated to winning on principle.

On Tuesday, YAL hosted the Graveyard of Civil Liberties as part of their annual “YALoween” festivities. It featured cardboard tombstones, each with constitutional amendments inscribed on them, laid across the Green. The demonstration was meant to bring awareness to the constitutional rights that the group believes have been undermined over the past several years.

“[The event] represents all the amendments that have kind of fallen by the wayside in modern American politics and law,” Joseph Lawless, sophomore accounting major and president of YAL, said. “So, we’re concerned about that as a club that leans toward libertarian ideas. So that’s why we have this display to remind people of how these civil liberties have been ignored in recent years.”

Although YAL does not necessarily prioritize one constitutional amendment over the other, the protection of the free speech provision has been a focal point of their rhetoric. Their members believe that freedom of expression is under considerable threat in college settings, citing instances of students protesting conservative guest speakers at predominantly liberal universities like Yale University and Brown University.

“On college campuses nowadays, if you really try to do something, or really try to express yourself, some people might get offended very easily by it,” Lauren Pikolycky, sophomore accounting major and vice president for YAL, said. “With free speech, you should be able to, basically, say whatever you want.”

Though neither Lawless nor Pikolycky believe speech should be inhibited, they do believe in exercising one’s rights responsibly. For them, the first amendment only protects the right to speak freely, but it does not guard against the ramifications that may arise from what was said. They believe limitations on free speech benefits no one and is counterproductive to the exchange of differing ideas.

To Lawless, the essence of the organization is to uphold libertarian ideals and shun the partisanship of traditional politics. He also wants to change the general perception of libertarianism and increase the organization’s size. And he feels events such as these will support this endeavor. Lawless sees the potential for a more united, balanced government and believes YAL to be proof of that.

“I think there can definitely be a balance, we have a balance in our own organization between people who are fairly liberal and fairly conservative,” Lawless said. “It’s really just the idea of liberty that binds us all together.”