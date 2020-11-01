Young voters across the country are showing up to vote in 2020 elections, but why?

Understandably, young people all around the country are voting in this 2020 election cycle, but why?

​

Sam Ford​/THE REVIEW

​Understandably, young people all around the country are voting in this 2020 election cycle, but why?

BY

Copy Editor​

It is undoubtedly an important year to vote, whether it is on the national or local level. Young people all around the country are being considered vital to the results of this election, especially the presidential election.

Justin Tseng, co-chair of the Harvard Public Opinion Project, presented the findings from a poll of 18-29 year olds. The poll demonstrates that 63% of respondents will definitely be voting in comparison to the 47% in the 2016 presidential election. Dakota Hall, the executive director of an advocacy group called Wisconsin’s Leaders Igniting Transformation, is in agreement with these results, further pointing to the protests, regional actions and fate that these elections will decide for young people of color, as reasons for the demonstrated increase in voters.

Alexis Cervantes is a sophomore environmental science major at the University of Delaware, and in accordance to her major, she is especially concerned with each candidate’s environmental plans.

“I’m also worried about my rights as a woman with pre-existing conditions,” Cervantes said. “I’m voting in this election because I am finally able to vote, and I want my voice heard.”

Other university students are in agreement. Mira Warrier, a junior international relations and public policy double major, said she is often at the forefront of discussing policy and politics due to her majors.

“I’m voting this election because it’s time for our country to change and understand we should support and ensure rights for all,” Warrier said.

Non-politics majors are also taking a step towards understanding the importance of voting this year.

“COVID-19 needs to be more contained on an astronomical level,” Alexander Lee, a junior mechanical engineering major, said. “Prejudice against minorities in this country is at an all time high, and we need to strengthen our position on climate change and foreign policy.”

Hannah Anderson, a sophomore English major, hopes to convince fellow Blue Hens to vote as well.

“I’m voting because I believe in decency, truth, love and science,” Anderson said. “I am voting because I believe our country has the power to come together rather than remain hatefully divided. The health of Americans — all Americans — is important to me, especially when we’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic. I am also voting for environmental change, which will ultimately create more clean-energy jobs. I’m voting because the truth is important to me. So much is on the ballot this election year.”

These views towards the current climate of the country are shared amongst students at other universities as well.

Drishti Khandelwal, former student at the Charter School of Wilmington (CSW) in Delaware and now a sophomore politics major at Ursinus College, sees human rights and character on the ballot.

Another alumnus of CSW, freshman economics and business major at Northeastern University, Dorcas Olatunji, was recently interviewed by Chris Evans, an American actor known for his role as Marvel’s Captain America. Evans, along with his team and through his new civic engagement platform, “A Starting Point,” asked her about her plans to vote for the first time.

“I am voting because my future depends on it,” Olatunji said. “It’s also my first time. Important issues [to me include] access to affordable healthcare, educational equality and social justice reforms.”

She believes all of the factors she mentioned are on the ballot this November.

From the West Coast, Kasey Chou, a sophomore business major at the University of Southern California, said she is especially excited to possibly see a female person of color as vice president. She also is excited to see the issue of climate change being taken seriously.

“I’m voting, and a lot of it has to do with looking out for LGBTQ individuals, women and people of color,” Chou said. “Also, with climate change in mind, Biden is going to use fracking to increase the number of jobs available, which will help citizens and the economy improve.”

The resounding issues of contention amongst these university students are, in no particular order: climate change, immigration, private prison reform, COVID-19, healthcare, educational equality and racial equality/equity. It is evident that students from various majors, ages and universities are unified on the idea that voting this election is imperative for the future of the country.

As election day approaches, many students are making plans to follow through with their intentions of voting.

Democracy Works is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to making voting a seamless experience for all Americans. It has a How to Register and Vote portal available to all states. Voters can either select “I want to vote” or “I want to register to vote” and select their state to proceed.

In the state of Delaware, the period to register to vote for this election ended on Oct. 10. Voters registered in Delaware can use the “How to Vote” portal to discover who can vote, how to vote, what’s on the ballot, dates and deadlines, voter registration status and election contact information. Delaware does not have an option for early voting but allows for in-person voting on Election Day and vote-by-mail. The vote-by-mail ballot request deadline was Oct. 30, and all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

States around the country have different ways of voting, including but not limited to: voting by mail or via an absentee ballot, dropping off a ballot at the polling place, early voting at polls and/or voting on Election Day.

Regardless of how voters choose to vote this year, many students agree that the results of the 2020 election on all levels will fundamentally reshape the country for years to come.