Zach Gwynn prepares for a possible starting role as Delaware hosts Albany

Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder/THE REVIEW

The Blue Hens will host the Great Danes on Saturday at Delaware Stadium, with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position.



Delaware’s one and only bye week came at an opportune time, with injuries a theme of the Blue Hens season despite a 2-1 start. Last week, a 45-13 loss at Rutgers proved costly when starting quarterback Nolan Henderson came out of the game in the second half with an injury.

Henderson was not able to practice during limited practice time in the week leading up to the bye, according to head coach Danny Rocco.

During the last fall football season in 2019, Henderson dealt with a hip injury. Then, ever since Henderson’s short exits during the playoffs last year — including in Delaware’s season-ending loss to South Dakota State — he has dealt with lingering hip and groin injuries.

This time around, though, it seems to be of a more serious nature. Rocco emphasized that while it is likely Henderson will play again this year, time off is a possibility and surgery after the season is an option.

With Henderson’s recurring injuries and exits, the tides certainly look to turn to backup quarterback Zach Gwynn, a redshirt junior in his second year with the team.

The East Carolina transfer received playing time in two of Delaware’s three playoff games last season, completing three attempts for 33 yards. Gwynn was 6-for-10 for 59 yards in total last spring.



“[He] is a likable and talented young man, and he certainly came here to play quarterback,” Rocco said in a press conference earlier this week. “He didn’t come here to cheer for the team on the sidelines.”

“Whenever I get an opportunity, it’s exciting,” Gwynn said. “If that happens this weekend I’m very excited to do that.”

Last week, Gwynn was called in the game after Henderson’s injury, but failed to record a completion on three attempts versus the stout Scarlet Knights defense. He did not see the field in either of the team’s first two wins over Maine and St. Francis.

“Up to this point, I’ve prided myself on preparing like the starter every week just in case my number is called,” Gwynn said. “I’ll go out there and just keep executing, and try to win a football game on Saturday.”

Gwynn, a product of Salesianum High School, has never had a start in college at East Carolina or Delaware. That might soon change, though, and unlike his previous game action, there is a sense of preparation to play for Gwynn.

“On the sideline, you’re trying to keep yourself loose just in case that does happen,” Gwynn said, referring to when an injury propels him into playing time. “It’s different starting a game rather than being tossed in there. I think I’ve done a good job of keeping myself ready to go.”

Delaware (2-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) turns to Albany (0-3, 0-1 CAA) as their next opponent. The Great Danesare coming off a week of rest, after falling 62-24 to Syracuse the week prior.



The two teams last faced in the fall of 2019, where Albany triumphed 21-17. Henderson started, and finished 8-of-17 for 141 yards and one touchdown, along with 72 rushing yards.

Through three games, Henderson has thrown for 613 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions to go along with one rushing touchdown. However, he has been sacked nine times, with five of those coming last game at Rutgers.



With questions at the quarterback spot, it is possible that redshirt junior Anthony Paoletti will see more action as the offense’s wildcat quarterback. Paoletti has 34 yards on 10 carries to go along with one rushing touchdown this year.

“There will be a reality that we do more,” Rocco said when asked about playing Paoletti and running back Mateo Vandamiain their specialty package.

Redshirt junior safety Noah Plackis expected to return Saturday against Albany, according to coach Rocco. The All-CAA Second Teamselection was kept out of the first three games of the season after sustaining injuries in a car accident.

Center Mickey Henry and linebacker Drew Nickles made their respective returns in the Rutgers contest. Henry received the start and Nickles totaled four tackles.

However, safety Kedrick Whitehead and linebacker Anthony Toro were banged up during the game. Whitehead ended up returning, while Toro will look to return this weekend against the Great Danes.

Amidst injury concerns and the loss two weeks ago, Rocco is confident in the team’s preparation, no matter who ends up starting at the quarterback position.

“This is a really big football game for our season,” Rocco said. “We’re going to continue to think about ways to win the football game with and without Henderson.”